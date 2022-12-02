HINDMAN – The United Auto Workers Retiree Council donated hundreds of toys to the Hindman United Methodist Church on Thursday for Christmas.
Hindman, Kentucky was hit particularly hard by the flooding which shook Eastern Kentucky in the summer. In response to the record flooding, the church formed into a distribution center to give out necessary items.
The UAW gathered the toys through donations and their own money and were able to secure not only bright, shiny bikes and Star Wars dolls, but also clothing and shoes that will go to flood victims.
The UAW did a similar venture earlier this year when they drove over to the church with water and food. They felt led to do the same gesture for the Holiday season.
As for the church, the distribution center’s formation was more-or-less by accident.
“We had no intentions of becoming a distribution center,” said assistant distribution coordinator Jan Stumbo. “It didn’t start that way. The way we got started, was the Monday morning after the flood, a lady from Hospice showed up with paper towels and toilet paper and snacks, and just all kinds of stuff. We were kind of surprised.”
Another man came in with a trailer full of food and other items which the team estimated to be around a thousand dollars.
“People just kept calling saying ‘What can we do. How can we help?’” Stumbo continued. “It just ballooned.”
Near the beginning, the team estimated that every day for a month there was at least a semi-trailer full of items.
The distribution center could be considered mobile as volunteers would bring carloads of items to people in need throughout the hollers of Hindman.
Now, the distribution center, through donations, provides money to flooding victims to help make ends meet.
“We kept a roster of people who came into the distribution center also, and we’ve tried to keep contact with some of those to see if they still need assistance,” said head distribution coordinator Blanch Taylor.
A member of the church even applied for a grant that was ultimately given for a total of $20,000 which should immensely help flood victims.
As for the toys that the union donated, the church has big plans for those.
“We’re going to start on Sunday. We’re going to invite the children in and let them ‘SHOP’ for their families,” said Stumbo. “It will give them the sense that I’m not just getting. I’m getting the opportunity to give to someone else.”
While the church was very thankful for the items the union provided for Christmas, the church’s bigger concern for the rest of the year is getting volunteers.
“We’d love for more teams to come in and work. We can house people here. We have a lodge also for housing,” said Taylor.
While it does seem at times that interest in the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has waned, according to the distribution center, that’s not necessarily true.
“But it’s amazing. We got a check last week for $400. We got a check this week for $500. It’s not coming in a lot, but it’s still on people’s heart.”
