Hopkins students were surprised to find a pumpkin patch had sprouted in the courtyard! Every child chose a pumpkin of their own to take home.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Hopkins Elementary Pumpkin Patch
