Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Clear skies. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low near 60F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low near 60F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.