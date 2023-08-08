July 5
Barbara Mofield
Barbara Etter Mofield, age 87, passed away at the Jean Waddle Care Center on July 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 4, 1936 in Vaught Ridge, Kentucky; daughter of the late Roscoe & Della (Godbey) Dye. Barbara loved the Lord, reading her bible every day, and attended King Bee Nazarene Church. She loved flowers, working in her garden, and lawn mowing. Barbara was known for her homemade chicken & dumplings, that were better than even those served at Cracker Barrel. Some of her favorite memories include the two trips west that she and her husband took with their daughter, Brenda & son-in-law, Jackie. Barbara worked at Palm Beach for 20 years, and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and singing.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Brenda Rainwater of Kirksville, Missouri and Lorrie & (Stan) Wilson of Western, Kansas; granddaughter, Melissa & (Steve) Goings of Kirksville, Missouri and great-children, Shyianna & (Donald) Hoskins of Woodstock, Justin & (Shelby) Goings of Nixa, Missouri, and Brittany Goings of Wentsville, Missouri; grandson, Weston Wilson; grand great-great-granddaughter, Hensley Ray Hoskins; siblings, Charlie Dye of Vaught Ridge, Wayne & (Bridget) Dye of Shady Grove, Marie & (Jonah) Warren of Science Hill, and Beulah & (Alvy) Phelps of Shady Grove; and a host of nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Brennies Allen Mofield, who passed away on May 24, 2019; sisters, Fern Harness and Betty Wilson; and her son-in-law, Jackie Rainwater.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the King Bee Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Dye, little Charlie Dye, and Ryun Dye of Vaught Ridge, Steve Goings, Stan Wilson, Weston Wilson, and Jeff Wilson.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
July 6
Ina Coots
Ina Jane Coots, 85, of Science Hill, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.
She was born February 13, 1938 in Leslie County, Kentucky; daughter of the late Johnnie & Nellie (Lewis) Day. Ina worked as a team leader for Oakwood for 22 years and for the Pulaski County School System as a bus monitor for 10 years.
She is survived by her children, William Bradford & (Tina Renee) of Science Hill, Johnny Ray & (Jamie) Bradford of Riverview, Florida, Estill Sam & (Sherry Ann) Coots of Somerset, Timothy & (Tammy) Coots of Somerset, Jeffrey & (Angela) Coots of Somerset, Hubert & (Kaire) Coots of Nancy, Shane & (Colline) Coots of Science Hill, and Kimberly Starr & (Wally) Asher of Science Hill; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Pauline Kahlert; and a special friend, Sharon Speaks.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam Coots; brothers, Hubert & Billy Joe Day; and a sister, Anna Lou Schmidt.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Alan Blackwell officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Kimberly Hanson
The world lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend when Kimberly Marie Hanson, 67, passed away on June 28, 2023, at the Jean Waddle Care Center.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. EDT on Saturday, July 8, at the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations online to General Fund Hospice of Lake Cumberland at https://hospicelc.org/donate/.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Kimberly Marie Hanson.
Shelby Jones
Shelby Jean Jones, age 86, of Somerset, Kentucky departed this life on July 01, 2023 at her home. Shelby was born on July 25, 1936 in Knox County, Kentucky to Becham Mays and Mary Lou (Lambdin) Ladd. She was preceded in death by her parents, Becham Mays and Mary Lou Ladd; husbands, Vanus Watson, Shannon McAninch, and Dave Jones; daughter, Sherry McAninch; and siblings, Lola Higgins, Brenda Miller, Don Harp, and Coleman Mays.
Shelby is survived by her children, Steve Watson, Mike Watson (Lisa) of Somerset, Kentucky, Doug Watson of Indiana, Sheila Watson of Nancy, Kentucky, and Shelly McAninch of Somerset, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Keith Harp of Loveland, Ohio, Rosella Petrey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jenny Jo Owens of Barbourville, Kentucky; and Bill Harp of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will be Family Private
Brad Poynter
Brad Poynter, age 48 of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Brad was born on July 18, 1974 in Somerset, KY to Tim Poynter and Sherry Smith White. He worked for Clay Ingles Building Supply in Lexington, KY. Brad loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by one son, Jacob Poynter of Eubank; his parents, Tim (Mildred) Poynter of Somerset; his birth mother, Sherry (Greg) White of Somerset; two brothers, Aaron Poynter (Ashley Cook) of Eubank and Jason (Christine) Singleton of Somerset; four sisters, Jaime Sutton of Somerset, Vanessa (Derek) Poynter of Eubank, Amber (Charles) Gibson of Somerset and Heather Williams of Daytona Beach; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his best friend, Shane Todd of Lexington.
Brad was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dewey (Jessie) Poynter; his maternal grandparents, Walter Dee (Arlene) Smith; and his former wife, Jenny Cromer.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Brad’s funeral service will follow on Friday at 2:00pm with Bro. Charles Hoskins officiating. Burial will be at Union Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Union Cemetery Fund. Donations may be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the services for Brad Poynter.
Nina Price
Nina Frances Price, 67, of Science Hill, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her residence.
She was born April 8, 1956, in Berea, Kentucky; daughter of the late Calvin Keith & (Nina) Marie (McClure) Barnett. She was a member of the Beacon Hill Baptist Church and loved her church family and many friends. Nina enjoyed whatever her family wanted from riding go-carts, four-wheeling, to shopping with Kanisha. She loved taking pictures, loved life in general, and most of all loved her family.
She is survived by her husband, Garry Price; her children, Zackary Oakly Price and Kanisha Marie Price; brothers, David & (Marsha) Barnett of Pulaski County, J.C. & (Shanda) Barnett of Mt. Vernon, John & (Edith) Barnett of Mt. Vernon, Terry Barnett of Brodhead, and Eddie & (Liza) Barnett of Mt. Vernon; sister, Connie & (Zandell) Hasty of Mt. Vernon; and many, many nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Garry “Seymore” Barnett, and Calvin Barnett, Jr.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Donovan Burton officiating.
Burial will be in the Ottawa Cemetery.
Visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Glen Dale Roberts
Glen Dale Roberts, age 76 of Bronston, Kentucky, passed from this life on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at his residence.
He was born in Kidder, Kentucky, son of the late John and Zora Lee Roberts.
Glen was a carpenter and a member of Piney Grove #2 Baptist Church. He enjoyed wood working, landscaping, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Julia Ann Roberts; and numerous siblings, Effie Canada, Lona Withrow, Dora Shrout, Tina Silvers, Lexi Owens, Cordys “Bill” William Roberts, Glenna Hughes, Carolyn Wilhelm, Jay Darryl Roberts, Joan Nicolas, Shirley Glazier, Johnnie Roberts and Jimmie Roberts.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Russell (and Angela) Roberts of Bronston; a special son, James Young; six grandchildren, Shelby Roberts, Katie James, Sidney Roberts, Kolton Roberts, Aaden Roberts and Kelsey Wells.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Kidder Cemetery in Liberty, KY with Bro. Chester New officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Glen Dale Roberts.
Edna Mae Stone
Edna Mae Stone, 89, passed away Thursday June 15, 2023. She was born June 2, 1934 to the late Irah Hugh and Lillie Mae Bullock in Somerset, KY. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of South Orlando Baptist Church in Orlando, FL. Edna and her late husband Lee moved to Florida in 1956 where they made their home.
Edna is survived by her beloved daughter Vickie Holland and husband Tom Holland of Kissimmee FL; two granddaughters Leeanne Calderon (German Calderon) of Kissimmee FL, Mary Holland of Fayetteville NC; 2 grandsons Ryan Clarke of Altamonte Springs FL , Tim Holland (Anna) of Chauvin LA; six grandchildren, Lani, Michael, David, Christopher, Tyler, and Castiel; and six great grandchildren.
Besides her parents Irah Hugh and Lillie Mae Bullock, Edna was proceeded in death by her husband Clifton Lee Stone; her brothers Beryl Bullock, Gordon Bullock, Larry Bullock, Pete Bullock; her sisters Doris Goodwin, Alberta Streeval, Alveena Whitis, and Phyllis Stevens.
A graveside memorial service will take place Friday July 7th 2023, at 11:00 am at Mill Springs National Cemetery.
July 7
John “J.C.” Hicks
John Calvin (J.C.) Hicks peacefully passed from this life into the arms of his heavenly Father at his home on July 5, 2023.
He was born July 2, 1935, to the late Sidney Melvin Hicks, Sr., and Emily Irene (Hanks). Lovingly survived by his wife Mary Frances (Mickey); sons Timothy Michael (Diane), Peter Neil (Linda) and William Benjamin; grandchildren Zachary (Stephanie) and Madeleine and great granddaughter Ivy. Further survived by other family and a host of friends.
J.C. was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Sidney Melvin Hicks, Jr., and William Lloyd Hicks.
From humble beginnings sweeping the floors at Memphis Hardwoods, J.C. went on to have a long and successful career in the wood products industry. He was recognized as an expert in his field. J.C. was blessed to have spent the last 30 years of his career as Director of Engineering at Somerset Hardwoods, retiring at the age of 84. J.C. and Mickey enjoyed camping and made countless memories traveling to see family and explore new places. Their travels took them as far as Alaska and they made new friends everywhere they went. At home, J.C. loved to spend time in the sunroom, watching the birds and wildlife. Always a problem solver, it was there that he would sit and think about a problem or issue one of his sons shared with him and would often give them a call the next day with an idea or solution. J.C. loved hearing about what was going on in his sons’ lives, always being sure to ask about their work, latest adventures, and the Weather. J.C. loved God and his church. He was a faithful charter member of Grace Baptist Church of Somerset. J.C. proudly served his country as a member of the Air National Guard of the United States Air Force.
The family is grateful to Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center and Hospice of Lake Cumberland for their loving care of J.C. during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Building Fund of Grace Baptist Church Somerset or Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church, Monday, July 10, 2023. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM. to 1:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow with Pastor Todd Meadows and Pastor Bill Haynes officiating, Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #38
Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Helen Jones
Helen D. Jones, age 85 of Somerset, KY, passed away on July 4, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Helen was born on February 22, 1938 at Mintonville, KY to Clyde Dalton and Martha Jasper Dalton. On September 2, 1959, she married her husband, Kenneth Jones at Meadow Creek Baptist Church in Wayne County. Helen was a member of Slate Branch for several years where she taught Sunday School from Kindergarten to Juniors, she is currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and mother who loved her family. She worked as a cook for the Pulaski County Board of Education. Helen enjoyed Word Search and working Crossword Puzzles.
Survivors include three sons; Kenneth G. Jones of Dallas, TX, Michael R. Jones of Middlesboro, KY, and Larry E. Jones of Somerset, KY, five grandchildren; Maegan (Bill) Thacker, Andrew (Ashley) Jones, K.C. (Bobbieann) Jones, Jessica (Austin) Farmer and Jacob Jones, ten great grandchildren; Isabella Thacker, Luke Thacker, Sophie Thacker, Easton Jones, Harper Jones, Tate Jones, Paisley Jones, Mason Jones, Chase Jones, Jaxtyn Farmer and one Baby Jones on the way, one sister; Beulah (Hulun) Jones of Amhurst, OH, other relatives, friends and neighbors who are saddened by her passing.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband; Kenneth O. Jones on November 28, 2007 after 48 years of marriage, one brother; George Dalton, six sisters; Loretta Jones, Mae Russell, Minnie Thompson, Lorene Vaught, Lou Powers and Lizzie Jones.
Visitation for Helen Jones will be on Friday, July 7. 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503. Her funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm on Friday with Bro Jamey Epperson officiating.
Private Graveside Service will follow on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that donations take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Lake Cumberland in memory of Helen Jones. Donations can be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the services for Helen Jones.
Charity (Godsey) Kidd
Charity (Godsey) Kidd, age 76, died Friday, Funeral 2:00 p.m. Thursday New’s Monticello. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com
July 11
Edward Branscum
Edward Branscum, age 67, died Friday, Funeral 2:30 p.m. Sunday New’s Monticello. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com
Carol Catron
Carol Sue Catron, age 73, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, July 7, 2023 at her home.
She was born on April 7, 1950 in Danville, Kentucky, daughter of the late James L. Brown and Dorvis Warren Brown.
Carol was a member and former Treasurer at Flat Lick Baptist Church. She retired from the Pulaski County School System and had worked as a Supervisor for the Palm Beach Company for many years. She loved quilting, sewing, traveling, cooking, gardening and fishing with the grandkids. Most of all, she cherished and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Carol was a faithful wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and a friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harold “Lewis” Catron, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Lynn (Chris) Mink of Somerset; two sons, Shannon S. Catron and Cameron J. Catron, both of Somerset; sisters, Linda (Gerald) Carter of Eubank, Joyce (Marvin) Cromer of Somerset and Nancy (Carl) Lewis of Brodhead; grandchildren, Jessica L. Catron and Samuel C. Mink; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh G. Shadoan.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Beacon Hill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the church with Bro. Gerald Ashley and Bro. Joshua Tomlin officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Crab Orchard.
Pallbearers will be Jim Hughes, Jesse Whitaker, Jackson Taylor, Anthony Lewis, Jimmy Carter and Phillip Harris.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Carol Sue Catron.
Lewis Catron
Harold “Lewis” Catron, Jr. age 77 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, July, 7, 2023 at his home.
He was born on April 5, 1946 in Somerset, Kentucky, son of the late Harold L. Catron, Sr. and Jennie R. Morrow Catron.
Lewis was a member and Trustee at Flat Lick Baptist Church. He retired from The Kentucky Lottery, worked for Food Fair for many years, served as part time Deputy for Pulaski County Sheriff’s office for years, worked at and served on the Board for Southern Oaks Funeral Home, worked for the Rescue Squad, was a volunteer at Eubank and Shopville Fire Department, and was a member of C.O.P.S. Lewis loved to travel and fish with his grandkids. Most of all, he cherished and loved spending time with his grandchildren, known to them as Poppy. He was a faithful husband, devoted father and grandfather, and a friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carol Catron; brother, Samuel W. “Sam” Catron; and a sister, Mellie R. Catron.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Lynn (Chris) Mink of Somerset; two sons, Shannon S. Catron and Cameron J. Catron, both of Somerset; grandchildren, Jessica L. Catron and Samuel C. Mink; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh G. Shadoan.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Beacon Hill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the church with Bro. Gerald Ashley, and Bro. Joshua Tomlin officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Crab Orchard.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Jones, Richard D. New, Jeff Whitaker, Darwin Harris, Dennis Ducharme, and Greg Speck. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim McWhorter, Delynn Gibson, Bro. Harold Harris, Ron Jones and Kenny Upchurch.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Harold “Lewis” Catron, Jr.
Gary Edwards
Gary James Edwards, age 74, of Somerset, KY, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Gary was born on February 19, 1949, to the late James “Jimmie” and Kathleen Edwards. He married Linda Cooper Edwards on July 28, 1972, and they were blessed with two daughters, Jessica Edwards Bohannon and Jennifer Edwards.
Gary was a Vietnam veteran and retired from Southern Belle Dairy. He enjoyed spending time working on the farm and riding horses.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Linda Cooper Edwards of Somerset; two daughters, Jessica Donn (Adam) Bohannon of Lexington and Jennifer Kathryn Edwards of Somerset; one granddaughter, Natalie Bohannon of Lexington; three sisters, Barbara (Mike) Walters of Nancy, Rebecca (Steve) Hatfield of Nancy and Melinda (Randy) Turpin of Somerset; two sisters-in-law, Donna (Greg) Hamm of New Palestine, IN and Debbie (Roger) Meece of Somerset;
In addition, he is survived by David (Kitty) Cooper of Monticello, KY whom he loved like a son; and many other special uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow on Wednesday at 2:00pm at Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Steve Hatfield officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Gary Edwards.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Gary Edwards.
Shirley Wesley
Shirley Wesley, 79, of Science Hill, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center.
Visitation will be from 5-9 PM Friday, July 14, 2023 at Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Pulaski Funeral Home.
Please visit www.pulakifuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
July 12
Kenneth Dyer
Kenneth Maddox Dyer, son of Justin & Jessica (Meece) Dyer, passed from this life on July 8, 2023 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his parents; his siblings, Zoey Godbey, Joshie Godbey, Kelsey Dyer, and Riley Dyer; and grandparents, Vickie & Chris Long, Kenny Dyer, and Ruby & Edward Meece.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Rosco Bullock
Rosco Bullock, age 93 of the Stab community, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born on July 19, 1929 in the Plato Vanhook community of Pulaski County to Delbert Bullock and Roxie Harris Bullock. On December 24, 1954, he married Ruby Hargis at Somerset and they shared 53 years of marriage prior to her passing on February 12, 2008. Rosco was a member of the Pleasant Run Baptist Church and he attended Barnesburg Baptist Church for the past several years. He was retired from Arvin’s of Indiana and after returning home to Kentucky, he enjoyed farming, and he worked at Peoples Tobacco Warehouse, True Taste Tobacco and Cumberland Wood and Chair. Rosco was a charter member of Shopville Stab Fire Department where he served for 34 years.
Survivors include, three sisters; Donnie (Darrell) Carlton of Waynesburg, Ruth (Joe) Masten of Science Hill and Sue Snyder of Frankfort, a sister-in-law; Alene Bullock of Somerset, “like” grandchildren; Scotty Stogsdill and Sara Beth Pence, “like” great grandchildren; Ryker Stogsdill, Chloe Stogsdill, Brylee Pence and Lanie Pence, many nieces and nephews, including great and great-great nieces and nephews whom he loved spending time with. He had a very special niece and nephew; Sheila and David Bullock that he resided with for the last several years.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Rosco was preceded in death by two brothers; Denton Bullock, and Willard Bullock, one sister; Nola Schwab and two brothers-in-law; Steve Snyder and Paul Schwab.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm on July 14, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Funeral Service will be on Friday July 14 , 2023 at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Dr. Michael Hail and Bro. Jim Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at the Pine Thicket Cemetery.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations for the upkeep of Pine Thicket Cemetery. Donations can be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home at P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the services for Rosco Bullock.
July 13
Dennis Aker
Dennis J. Aker, 63, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Jean Waddle Care Center.
At Dennis’ request private services will be held.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Barbara Campbell
Barbara E. Campbell, age 78, originally of Tateville, Kentucky, passed away on July 10, 2023, at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, Kentucky. Barbara was born at home on October 9, 1944, to Chapel and Virginia Wallin, in “Old Burnside,” Kentucky.
Barbara graduated from Burnside High School in 1963, and she obtained an associate’s degree from Sullivan College of Business. She was married on December 19, 1965, to William Campbell.
In their early years together, Barbara worked with her husband at The Music Center, in the Tradewind Shopping Center. Later, she became a licensed insurance agent, and they worked together at Campbell Insurance Agency.
Barbara loved her family, and she was a wonderful daughter, wife, and mother. She was a believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ, and played piano and organ for many of the area Baptist churches, most recently at Calvary Baptist Church. Barbara played all kinds of music beautifully at many weddings, funerals, and events throughout Kentucky, and for many years she could be heard every Saturday night at the former Lakeview Restaurant.
Barbara loved to travel, wear pretty clothes, and drive big, American-made cars (fast!). She was a big fan of Elvis Presley. She loved her pet dogs, as well as any cats or deer that wandered onto the property. She enjoyed growing flowers (especially marigolds), gardening, and the natural beauty of redbuds and dogwoods. Barbara’s favorite books were those which helped her better understand the Bible.
Survivors include her husband, William Campbell, and three children: Deborah Myers (Wade Myers), Mary Elizabeth Briden (Calvin Briden), William Alan Campbell (Brenda Campbell), and her brother, Curtis Wallin (Vivian Wallin). She had seven grandchildren: Lance Bowley, Elizabeth Bowley, Campbell Myers, Grace Campbell, Bethany True, Julia Briden, and Ross Briden. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, William True and Cayde True, and cousins which include JoAnna Sasnett, Janet O’Brien, Elizabeth Milar, Roger Hollers, Joanie Sewell, Linda McClendon, John Hollars, Ronald Hollars, and Gerald Roberts; and her niece and nephew, Rebecca Wallin and Chris Wallin.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as a host of aunts and uncles who are welcoming her to Heaven.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, Kentucky 42503.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:00 am with Brother Jamey Epperson officiating. Burial will follow at Mill Springs National Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Barbara Campbell.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Barbara Campbell.
Leroy Hall
Leroy Hall, Sr., 71 of Somerset passed from this life on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on Saturday, June 7, 1952 in Somerset, Kentucky, son of the late Charlie Hall and Gertrude Kidd Hall. Leroy was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed playing Bingo, Camping, and making people laugh, he also enjoyed listening to gospel music and his grandson was his pride and joy. Leroy served his country in the U.S. Army and was proud of his service. He was a career employee of Oakwood Residential Healthcare for a number of years in the Maintenance Department. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings; Wilma Jean Hall Patterson, Charles H. Hall, and Leonard Hall, Bobby Joe Hall.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son; Leroy (Amber) Hall, Jr., and a grandson; Camdyn Lee Gage Hall of Ferguson, Kentucky , his siblings; Betty Jo Poindexter of Hamilton, Ohio, Kathryn Mincy of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Barbara Ann Francis of Somerset and Frankie Lee (Bonnie) Hall of Jacksonville, North Carolina and a host of other relatives and friends.
In accordance with his request, there will be no Funeral Services, He will be laid to rest at Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky.
You may offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Leroy Hall, Sr.
Gladys Napier
Gladys Maxine Napier, 67 of Somerset, formerly of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
She was born in Wayne County, Kentucky on February 11, 1967, daughter of the late Russell Napier and Marcella Cowan Napier. She was a 1974 graduate of Wayne County High School. She was married to the late Alphonso Duncan, Sr. Gladys enjoyed gardening, watching her favorite tv shows, hiking or walking and spending time with her grandchildren which she raised. She was of the Christian faith and a member of the Mt. Zion AME Church of Frazer, Kentucky. Gladys will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Besides her parents, and husband, she is preceded in death by a son; Tobias Duncan, and a sister; Gracie Napier and several aunts and uncles.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons; Joshua Duncan of LaGrange, Kentucky, and Alphonso Duncan, Jr., of Barbourville, Kentucky, and two grandchildren; Quanisha Duncan and Arkaris Duncan, her brother; Bobby (Shirley) Napier of Somerset, Kentucky, her sisters; Ella Mae (Rev. Charles) Johnson of Science Hill, Kentucky, Casey Napier and Barbara Napier both of Monticello, Kentucky, Betty Buster, Dixie Napier and Kathleen Napier (John Barnes) all of Somerset, Kentucky, and Patsy Perkins of Lexington, Kentucky, she is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date, she will be buried with her son; Tobias in the Southern Oaks Cemetery. You may also offer condolences and sign the online Tribute Book at www.somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Co & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Gladys Maxine Napier.
Danielle New
Danielle New, age 35, of Burnside, Ky passed away July 9th, 2023. Visitation: July 14th from 11-1 Funeral: July 14th at 1 Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
David Parker
David R. Parker, age 63 of Bronston, Kentucky passed from this life, December 9, 2022 at his home. David was born December 30, 1958 in South Bend, Indiana.
David was an awesome person to everyone he knew, family and friends. He had a kind heart and great morals. He loved the outdoors, cars, motorcycles, music, boats and the lake. He was always smiling and could make people laugh. He taught us all what it was to be an honest, loving person. He gave us all years of joy, many fun times and lots of love.
He will be forever missed.
He is survived by his children; Jenny Polston, Lindsey and Cody Ralls, Elizabeth and Tony Melecosky. Grandchildren; Abigail Fitzgerald, Annabelle Polston, David Polston, Calum Ralls, Cade Ralls. Great grandchildren; Zane Crutchfeild, and Malachi Crutchfield. Siblings; Andy and Diane Parker, Bonnie Parker, John Parker nieces and nephews; Che Cunanan, Jessica Parker, Kevin Parker and his special friend, Kathy Key.
All services for Mr. Parker are private.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Delno Stogsdill
Delno Stogsdill, son of the late Melton F. and Zola Barnett Stogsdill was born March 23, 1932 and he departed this life on July 11, 2023 having attained the age of 91 years. He was united in marriage to Margaret Slavey Stogsdill on December 22, 1954. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Lois (and Phillip) Mounce of Somerset, KY and a very special grandson, Steven Vaught also of Somerset. Other than his parents and wife, Delno was also preceded in death by a son; Delvin Stogsdill.
Delno was a retired farmer. He loved to trade horses and cattle and he was a member of the Whetstone Baptist Church. He was a kind person who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A private service was held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Whetstone Cemetery.
Pulaski Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.
July 15
Debbie Hammond
Debra K. “Debbie” Hammond, the daughter of Verna Abbott Hammond, was born in Somerset, KY on March 26, 1960 and she departed this life on July 12, 2023 having attained the age of 63 years.
Survivors include her mother, Verna Hammond, one brother, Raymond Hammond, her longtime companion, Dale King and a host of other relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by one son, Gary Wayne Messer, two brothers, Charles Dudley Hammond, and Gary Wayne Hammond and her maternal grandparents Cynthia and Bradsford Abbott.
Debbie was a kind person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She adhered to the Baptist faith and she enjoyed skiing, swimming, and her dogs, she also enjoyed spending time with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Grave Hill Cemetery.
The family of Debbie Hammond will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 12:00 noon Monday until time for services.
Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of all arangements.
Irene Meadows
Irene Meadows, age 95 of Frazer, passed away on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at the Hospice Center of Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born at Whitley City, KY on February 29, 1928 to Robert Andrew Jackson Wood and Mabel Carrie Price Wood. Irene was married to Billie Abe Meadows on September 24, 1949 and they shared 32 years of marriage prior to his passing on February 24, 1982. She retired from Midtown Nursing Facility as a Nurse’s Aide. Irene loved her family. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening, she had a passion for quilting and taking care of her family and others. Irene was a faithful member of New Salem Baptist Church and she loved God and her church family.
Survivors include three sons; Billy Anderson Meadows, Martin Robert (Sarah) Meadows and James Lewis (Beverly) Meadows, all of South Shore, KY, one daughter; Jean (Homer) Nolen of Vanceburg, KY, ten grandchildren; Ethel, Jason, Penny, Barry, Katie, Christopher, Jeff, Hagen, Megan and Teresa, several great grandchildren including a very special great granddaughter; Alliyah Dunn, three great great grandchildren, four brothers; Stanley Wood of Somerset, John Marion Wood of Louisville, KY, Ron Wood of Frazer, Glen (Lee) Wood, of Somerset, KY, and one sister; Helen Peterson of San Pueblo, CA.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Irene was preceded in death by one son; Frank Richard Meadows, two daughters; Mabel Ruth Meadows and Orpha Meadows, one grandson; Billie Meadows, one granddaughter; Jennifer Ruth Nolen, two brothers; Lewis Wood and James R. Wood, one sister; Faye Lois Phillips and one daughter-in-law; Kathy Meadows.
Visitation for Irene Meadows will be Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral Service will follow on July 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Keith McKim officiating. Burial will be at the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in memory of Irene Meadows. Donations may be mailed to Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Irene Meadows.
Karen Scott
Karen Scott age 58 of Burnside, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at her home.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in the Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial will be in Southern Oaks Cemetery.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Karen Scott.
July 18
Dudley Bryant
Bro. Charles “Dudley” Bryant, son of the late Lonnie A. and Thelma Fitzgerald Bryant, was born at Burnside KY on January 25th, 1931 and he was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 14th, 2023 having attained the age of 92 years.
He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Nida Fay Lewis in 1949, she survives. They were blessed to celebrate 73 years of marriage before he was called to his Heavenly home.
Other survivors include three children, George Bryant (and Renee McAnich) of Burnside, KY, Roxanna Bishop of Somerset, KY, and Bruce Bryant of Lexington, KY; three grandchildren, Jamie (and Marc) Samuelson of Houston Texas, Bryan (and Kendra) Bishop of Somerset, KY and Bo (and Chenoa) Bishop of Somerset, KY; eight great grandchildren, Emma and Parker Samuelson, Haggan and Shaw Bishop, Hailey and Ethan Layne, and Willow Bishop and Wakely Keller; and one brother, Sam Bryant of Homeland, FL.
Other than his parents, Dudley was also preceded in death by; three brothers, James, Conard, and Paul Bryant.
Dudley was a graduate of Burnside High School in 1948, he surrendered to the ministry in 1988 and served several churches, he also pastored Cumberland Baptist Church. he worked for many years as a lumber inspector for Somerset Wood and he retired in 1996. Among other things in his life, he was an Eagle Scout, a Kentucky Colonel, a Burnside General, A chaplain for the Hospital for many years, a Sunday school teacher, he served on the city council, he was fire chief and sat on several different boards of Burnside and her designed the first fire truck the city ever had.
A funeral service for Rev. Dudley Bryant will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at the Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Burnside Cemetery.
Pallbearers selected by the family will be; Chris Fitzgerald, Lee Fitzgerald, Bryan Bishop, Frank Jackson, David Rodgers, Bo Bishop and Dave Hall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to; the Gideon Memorial Bible Plan, or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The family of Bro. Dudley Bryant will receive friends at the Pulaski Funeral Home from 12:00 noon Tuesday until time for services. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Bro. Dudley Bryant.
Lowell “Peanut” Daulton
Lowell Omer “Peanut” Daulton, of Somerset went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 14, 2023, having reached the age of 85 years. He was born on April 15, 1938 in Pulaski County to Omer V. Daulton and Mary Adams Daulton – both preceded him in death. Peanut was a lifelong carpenter, mainly residential construction for D.C. Trimble, Inc., retiring as a Construction Superintendent after thirty plus years. He was a member and trustee of Clifty Road Baptist Church. Peanut enjoyed woodworking, he loved driving the backroads and seeing the countryside and spending time with his family. Lowell carried many names; “Daddy”, “Pops”, “Pa”, “Papaw” and “Friend”.
Survivors include three sons; Timmy Lowell Daulton(Patti), Michael Todd Daulton(Sandy) of Science Hill and Travis Neil Daulton(Kim) of Somerset, two step-sons; Randy Wiles(Mary) and Paul Allen Wiles, both of Somerset, two daughters; Kathey Sue Irvin(Bill)of Crab Orchard and Rita Faye Troxell(Clyde) of Somerset, two step-daughters; Kim West(Eddie) of Somerset and Lela Warren(David) of Somerset, nine grandchildren; Christie Begley(Frank), Denise Hegge(Bridget), Bobby Irvin, Darrell Daulton, Neal Daulton, Toby Troxell(Michele), Austin Daulton(Adrienne), Evan Daulton(Vanna) and Jacinda Eldridge, ten great grandchildren; April Alexander(Christian), Aaron Brown, Carson Hegge, Dreama Daulton, Mason Daulton, Dakota Hegge, Jemma Daulton, Katie Groce, Alex Groce and Brooklyn Loveless, three great-great grandchildren; Tanner Alexander, Alaina Owens, Carson Daulton and two more on the way and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, one brother; Desmon Dalton(Evelyn), one sister; Josephine Margolies and friends and neighbors who are saddened by his passing.
In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his first wife; Lela Marie (Hines) Daulton, his second wife; Genece(Thompson) Daulton, one grandson; Steven Lewis Troxell, three brothers; Joe Daulton, Darrell Tom Daulton, and Morris Daulton, and one sister; Dottie Wesley, and one step daughter Amy Madden(Thomas).
Visitation will be on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Jones and Bro. Randy Wiles officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be; Bobby Irvin, Darrell Daulton, Neal Daulton, Toby Troxell, Austin Daulton, Evan Daulton and Aaron Brown. Honorary Pallbearer is Tanner Alexander.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral is entrusted with the arrangements for “Peanut” Daulton.
Norena Purcell
Norena Purcell, age 89, of Science Hill, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 16 2023 at her residence. Norena was born on May 31, 1934 in Manchester, KY to the late Lewis J. Morris and Laura Hacker Morris. She was a member of Life Church of Somerset. Norena worked as a Press operator at Palm Beach. She loved her church, she enjoyed singing, watching birds and butterflies, and most of all she loved her family and family get togethers.
She is survived by her children; Linda (Larry) Edwards, Laura (Doug) Strunk, Ruth (Carson) Brewster, Yvonne (Steve) Nichols, Lewis (Dawn) Blankenship, Melissa (Raymond) Wesley and Kimberly Graham, thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Nettie Rawlings of Manchester and many relatives and neighbors who are saddened by her passing.
Along with her parents; Lewis and Laura Morris, she was preceded in death by her husband; Francis Edward Purcell, two grandchildren; Timothy and Chris, four brothers; Farris Morris, Rawleigh Morris, Bruce Morris and Johnny Morris, two sisters; Fern Webb, and an infant sister, Florence Marie Morris, and three sons-in-law; Doug Strunk, Jamie Graham and Phillip Hosack.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Mitchell and Bro. David Bullock officiating. Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery, Science Hill, KY.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Norena Purcell.
Delta Sadler
Delta Marie Crouch Sadler, age 95, of Somerset, KY, passed from this life on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Laurel Height Nursing Home.
Delta was born on August 12, 1927 in Pulaski County to the late Millard Cosby Crouch and Helen Brooks Crouch. She was united in marriage on September 22, 1945 to James Robert Sadler. She was a Charter Member of Heritage Hope Church of God where she became a member on August 14, 1949. She served in several positions at the church; President of Ladies Auxiliary, Sunday School Teacher and Choir Member. Delta retired from Palm Beach Co as a seamstress.
She is survived by her children; Gloria (Elvin) Foster, Linda Sue (Gerald) Nicholas, Roger Sadler, Vivian (Randall) Lane and Kimberly Girdler. Delta loved her family and she was loved by all of her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and she will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents; Millard and Helen Crouch, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sadler; one daughter, Teresa White; three brothers, Charlie Crouch, Billy Crouch and Melvin Crouch; and three sisters, Willie Holvis, Pearl Turner and Evelyn Davis.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will Follow on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be; Austin Horner, Justin Girdler, Dax Sadler, Jason Girdler, Allen White and DJ West.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Delta Sadler.
Wanda Lee (Weddle) Wesley
Wanda Lee (Weddle) Wesley, age 86, of 1245 Iliff Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on July 12, 2023 at home.
She was born in Science Hill, KY on November 8, 1936 to John Morris Weddle and Thelma Ellen (Wesley) Weddle, both of whom preceded in death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Wesley. They were married 32 years. They were married on January 2, 1965 in Henderville, Tennessee.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Amanda Wesley of Taylor Mill, KY, and Christine Wesley of Cincinnati, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Ricke Anthony Schmidt, Jr., Ryan Alexander (Sydney) Schmidt, and Jamilyn Nicole Hoffman.
She was preceded in death by 6 stepchildren and is survived by 7 stepchildren. Three of her stepchildren, Mary Ann (Leroy) Goetz, Hoy (Pam) Wesley, and Darlene (Dale) Bryant had lived with her in their life.
She retired from R.L. Polk & Company in 1995. She was a data entry analyst. She started at Frisch’s in 1955 as a car hop.
She was baptized at Seven Hills Church in Florence, KY in 2015. Her passions were gardening, gambling at the local casinos at the Sizzlers 7 slot machine, her dogs, and loving her grandchildren. She loved watching the Cincinnati Reds, UK college basketball, Westerns, and was a huge Alan Jackson fan. Throughout the years, she was proud to say she attended 29 of his concerts.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 PM Sunday, July 23, 2023 in the chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM; and Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 12:30 PM until services at 1:30 PM
Burial will take place in Sardis Cemetery.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
July 19
Nellie Bates
Nellie Marie Bates, age 72 of Science Hill, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at her residence. Nellie was born on October 9, 1951 in Pulaski County, KY to Vertie Burdine and Nannie Bell Burdine. Nellie was a member of Davis Chapel AME Church... she loved the Lord, her church family and giving to others. She volunteered, serving the needy at Davis Chapel and the Food Bank. Nellie loved Bible study, playing the piano but most of all, she loved spending time with family.
Survivors include one son; Jimmy Lee (Bernice) Bates of Danville, two grandchildren; Haley Elizabeth Bates and Jordan Lee Bates, one brother; Kenneth James Burdine, two sisters; Ruth Ann Jennings and Venus Darlene Monin.
In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by one sister; Anna Hutchinson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21,2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Funeral Service will follow on July 21,2023 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Slate Branch Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Gideon Bible Memorial Fund in memory of Nellie Bates.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Nellie Marie Bates.
Donald Halcomb
Donald Ray Halcomb, age 76, of Nancy, Kentucky, passed from this life on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 at his home.
Donald was born on June 12, 1947 to the late Sherman Halcomb and Pearl Tarter Halcomb in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was a member of Mill Springs Fellowship. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, gardening and was an outdoorsman.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Pearl Halcomb, brother, Wendell Halcomb (Nellie), sister, Connie Gossett (Glen), grandchildren, Ashley and Aaron Singleton, Adam, Evan and Jaydon.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 42 years, Connie Halcomb; daughters, Shelia Walters (Terry Flanagan) of Nancy, Ky; Shawn Pugh (Brian) of Mulberry, FL; Jessica Young (Cody) of Somerset, Ky; brothers, Robert Halcomb (Daisy) of Fort Worth, TX; Roy Halcomb (Jean Karr) of Nancy, Ky; sisters, Lois Lloyd (Jim) of Somerset, Ky; Alice Bales (Wesley) of Somerset, Ky; Jewell Wilds of Nancy, Ky; grandchildren, Cortney Walters, Jodi Walters of Monroe, OH; Shane Meece, of Lawrenceburg, Ky; Joshua Morgan (Bethany) of Somerset, Ky; Allison Pittman (Austin) of Fort Bragg, NC; Lilly Young, Daniel Young, Kaylee Young, Aliyah Young, Caden Young all of Somerset, Ky; great grandchildren, Adrian, Jarod, Hailey, Weston, Oakley, Bentley, Landon, Aurora and Everly; along with a host of friends, family and extended family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mark Rogers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Southern Oaks Funeral is entrusted with the arrangements for Donald Ray Halcomb.
July 20
Ronald Cook
Ronald Edward Cook, 50 years old of Somerset, formerly from the Cedar Grove Community passed from this life surrounded by his family; On July 18, 2023.
He was born June 14th, 1973 to the late Arthur “Dedordy” and Katherine (Branum) Cook. Ronald worked for 25 years at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. His greatest joy was taking care of the patients entrusted unto him.
During his tenure., as a Registered Nurse, he served in several leadership roles. In December 2017 he received The National Daisy Award for Nursing Excellence.
With failing health, he was forced to give up his career.
He is survived by his beautiful bride Katharine (Eirich) Cook. They were united in marriage on November 13th, 2010, in Somerset Kentucky. She was the love of his life, his own ray of Sunshine. She faithfully stood by his side up to the very end.
He is also survived by Sisters Cindy (Jesse) Cook; and Mae (Ricky) Allen, both of Somerset. Father-in-law and Mother-in-law Mike and Dianna Eirich of Richmond, KY. Brother-in-law and Sister-in law Jon and Angie Eirich of Berea, KY. Brother-in law and Sister-in-law Jeff and Michelle Bullens of Stearns, KY. Nephews Brandon (Kat) Adams of Somerset, Robert (Mike) Allen, of Bowling Green and nephew Drew Eirich of Berea Kentucky. Nieces Katie (Brian) Phelps, Marcia (Chris) Brock of Somerset; Danielle (Todd) Stewart of Ashland. Lora (Tiffany) Cook, Melissa (Jessica) Bhatti, Destiny (John) Williams, Alisha Griffis, Whitney Wheat all of Somerset: and niece Allison Eirich of Berea Kentucky. 12 great nephews and 7 great nieces, and a host of family and friends that will mourn his passing.
He was proceeded in death by his baby boy, his furbaby, Lucky. He brought so much joy into his life and when he passed on March 9, 2022, a piece of my heart went with him. Lucky was the best Beagle that anyone could have. He lost both of his parents, Arthur in 2007 and Katherine in 1989. Three sisters: Jane Raisor, Maggie Griffis, and Bonnie Goff all of Somerset. He was also proceeded in death by a great-niece Keyleygh Pritchard of Somerset
Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2023 at Southern Oaks Funeral Home; from 6 PM to 9 PM. He will lie in state on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Immanuel Baptist Church 808 East Bourne Avenue, Somerset Kentucky 42501, from 9 AM until 11 AM with funeral following, led by Bro. Ron Shepherd. Burial will be in Madison Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Ky. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Carolyn Westberry
Carolyn Westberry, 76, former resident of Ferguson, went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband, John, of Waycross, Georgia; three children; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and Sparky, her devoted little dog. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, several cousins and many friends.
Carolyn volunteered at food banks and clothing distribution centers, crocheted lap robes for the elderly, and visited nursing home residents. She enjoyed antiques, genealogy, and Bible studies, but most of all, she loved her family.
She will be missed, but we know we will see her again. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”
2 Corinthians 5:8
July 22
James Taylor
James Herbert Taylor, age 81, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Herbert was born on August 29, 1941 to the late Harvey Taylor and Emmie Ridner Smith in Somerset, Kentucky.
He was of the Baptist faith. He served at White Lily Fire Department and was a founding member of Mt. Victory Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and worked as a lineman for South Kentucky RECC for 32 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy Lee Taylor, Charles Taylor and Elvis (Judy) Smith, sisters, Ruth Smith, Gathleen Smith and brother in law, Ronnie Williamson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Mildred Taylor, sons, Jeff (Charlene) Taylor of Somerset, Ky; Johnny (Kim) Taylor of Lincoln County, Ky; Joe (Becky) Taylor of Somerset, Ky; Jacky Taylor of Somerset, Ky; daughter, Robin (Cliff) Marcum of London, Ky; brothers, Ernie Smith and Jesse Smith of Somerset, Ky; sisters, Margie (Kirby) Helton of FL; Lillie Williamson of TX; Mary (Eugene) Bray of Somerset, Ky; Linda (Danny) Robertson of GA; grandchildren, Lucas (Alecia) Taylor, Neveah Taylor, Chance Taylor, Alex Taylor, Brittani (Alex) Moberly, Madyson Taylor, Michael Taylor, Taylor Burton, Zachary Burton, James Burton and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023 at 5 P.M in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Graveside will be held on Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Taylor Cemetery with Bro. Larry Johnson and Bro. Robert Reynolds officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for James Herbert Taylor.
July 25
Donna (Verlaine) Bullock
Donna V. (Verlaine) Bullock, age 81 of Somerset, KY, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. She was born on October 4, 1941 in Pulaski County to Walter Everett Mounce and Maggie Brown Mounce. Donna was married to Ralph Bullock on November 29, 1958 at East Bernstadt, KY and they shared 46 years of marriage until his passing on November 29, 2004. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include one daughter; Rita Bullock (Merle) Cook, one granddaughter; Stacey Lynn Cook (Jason) Casada, one great-granddaughter; Allie Grace Casada, one sister-in-law Phyllis (Jim) Bullock and nieces and nephews, including one special nephew; Wendell Turpen of Lexington that she helped to raise.
In addition to her parents; Walter and Maggie Mounce, Donna was preceded in death by her husband; Ralph Bullock, and one brother; Charles Mounce, her sister; Jeanette Irene Soard and her sister-in-law; Ruth “Jettimae” Soard.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will be on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Sinking Valley Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Sinking Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Donations can be mailed c/o Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Donna Bullock.
Conley Campbell
Conley Campbell, 91, of Science Hill, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1932 in Unicoi, Tennessee; son of the late Harvey & Sinda (Willis) Campbell. Conley was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and the Mt. Gilead Masonic Lodge # 255. He enjoyed camping, watching UK sports, especially basketball, watching NASCAR, and walking.
He is survived by his sons, Wayne Alan & (Margaret) Campbell, Kenny & (Pam) Campbell, and Cricket & (Bonnie) Campbell; his siblings, Tempie Campbell, Dorothy & (Gene) Michaels, Herman & (Jean) Campbell, and Don & (Evelyn) Campbell; five grandchildren, Jessica & (Nathan) Mullikin, Jennifer Campbell, Elizabeth & (Brad Kelly) Campbell Kelly, Jeremiah Campbell, and Brian & (Dana) Campbell; a great-grandchild, Jacob McClintock; and a host of friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alma (Bennie) Campbell; siblings, Avery Campbell, Bascom “Bat” Campbell, Orley Campbell, and Christine Brewer; grandchildren, Cynthia Kaye Campbell and Christopher Alan Campbell; and a grandson-in-law, Rob McClintock.
Visitation will be held 4:30 PM Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Masonic services will be performed 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 25, 2023, by the Mt. Gilead Masonic Lodge # 255 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following with Bro. Corey Meggs and Bro. Don Jones officiating.
Burial will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Science Hill Cemetery.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Jimmie Kay Gillespie
Jimmie Kay Gillespie, age 76, husband of Helen Sue of Eubank, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his residence.
Jimmie was born October 20, 1946 to the late George Stanley and Annie (Blevins) Gillespie. He accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized at Oak Grove Church of Christ. He proudly served two years in Vall Sack, Germany as an SP4 and was an ammo storage specialist. He also served one year in National Guards. He worked at Tecumseh products for 25 1/2 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family, friends, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Those left to celebrate his life are his wife, Helen Sue Denney Gillespie, they had enjoyed 37 years together prior to his passing; daughters, Janette Gillespie & Jessie of Monticello, Kentucky, Kendra Gillespie & Brent of Monticello, Kentucky; step-daughter, Tammy Estep of Waynesburg, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Kenneth Gillespie of Monticello, Kentucky; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, George Jason Gillespie; a great-grandson, Ezekiel Lewis; and a sister, Hazel Foster.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Roberts officiating.
Burial will be at the Good Hope Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jared Burton, David Foster, Izaak Cooper, Seth Ford, Zebadiah Ford, and Jordan Gregory. Honorary pallbearers are Zachary Gillespie and Daniel Foster.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
July 26
Phyllis Alean Campbell
Phyllis was born in Pulaski County on October 17th, 1934 to Roscoe and Goldie Huff Pierce. Phyllis passed away on July 23rd, 2023, making her 88 years old.
Phyllis graduated from Nancy High School in May 1950 and on July 29th 1950 Phyllis married Royce Campbell. Together, they were blessed with two wonderful sons.
Phyllis was saved at an early age and joined Bradley’s Pleasure Baptist Church where she taught the Junior Sunday School class and loved to sing in the choir. Phyllis was a faithful member of the church for many years.
Phyllis and her husband, Royce, started Campbell Trucking in 1971 with one dump truck- growing the business to include over the road trucks and local trucks. As Royce built the trucking business, Phyllis worked at Palm Beach sewing factory for the better part of twenty years- missing only one day to attend her own mother’s funeral. Phyllis was active in the family business until 2022, working alongside her sons and grandson. Phyllis and Royce built their business on the principles of honesty, frugality and hard work and that is why Campbell Trucking is a successful business 52 years later.
Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory, two sons: Ronnie (Mary Beth) Campbell, Roger (Yvonne) Campbell; Three Grandchildren: Scottie (Kandi) Campbell, Lindsey Campbell, McKinsey (Colton) Matney; Four Great Grandchildren: Gavin Scott Campbell, Adlee Campbell Scott, Landree Lane Matney, Dawson Brooks Matney; One brother: Lee Pierce of Windsor, KY; One sister: Linda Green of Atlanta, GA; Two nephews: Mike Tarter and David Pierce; One niece, Pam Covey.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; Her husband Royce Campbell; Sister Faye Tarter; Brother Gene Pierce; Nephew Kenny Pierce; Nephew Randy Pierce.
Phyllis loved her family and truly enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She leaves behind wonderful memories for all to cherish whether it was the Thanksgiving-style dinners she prepared every Sunday after church or swimming at her house during the summer months, trips to buy baseball cards or four wheelers for her only grandson, to taking both granddaughters shopping for ruffled dresses. If her grandchildren were in involved in a sporting event, play or dance recital, she was at every single performance. Nothing was off-limits when it came to spoiling those that she loved. Phyllis’ great grandchildren have also enjoyed some of those same treasured memories with her. She will be sadly missed by all those that love her but we are comforted by her salvation at an early age and the surety of seeing her in Glory.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., CST, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Bernard Funeral Home, with Bro. Jimmy Molden officiating. Entombment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Scottie Campbell; Gavin Campbell; Colton Matney; Cole Pierce; Bill White; Paul Hall; Harvey Luttrell.
Honorary Pallbearers are the hard-working men who are the Campbell Trucking family- from the shop mechanics to the loyal drivers.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., CST, at Bernard Funeral Home, and after 8:00 a.m., CST, Thursday, until time for funeral services.
The Campbell family wishes to extend a special thank you to the wonderful team of caretakers who went above and beyond in loving and caring for Phyllis in her last months: Townia Kerr Matthews; Connie Harmon; Melanie Harmon; Linda Burton; Darlene Bell; Brenda Sandusky; Beverly Hammond.
Arrangements for Phyllis Alean Campbell have been entrusted to Bernard Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.bernardfuneralhome.com
John Daniel Link
John Daniel Link of Somerset, KY died unexpectedly on July 6, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Hospital. Known to friends and family as “Danny or Dan-Bo,” he was born June 10, 1947 in New Castle, IN. He graduated from Walter P. Chrysler High School in New Castle, IN in 1965. While still in high school Danny worked at Sky Castle Airport and obtained his pilot’s license. He served in the Army during the Viet Nam War from 1966 to 1968. He worked for Chrysler Corporation in New Castle, IN where he retired as a CNC machinist and supervisor. He then moved to Mesa, AZ where he worked at Heraeus. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and friends. After 50 years he had reunited and married his high school sweetheart and they have resided in Somerset since 2017.
Danny is survived by his wife, Sharon (Lair) Link of Somerset, KY, his son, Kyle (Jodi) Link of Mount Horeb, WI and daughter Jolin (Tom) Eddingfield of New Castle, IN (his precious Apple). There are nine grandchildren: Megan (Ryan) Cornett, Nathan, Corissa (Logan Whitaker) and Jeremiah Link, Wendy, Josh, and Phyllis (Anthony Musgrove) Hoover. Zach (Alana) Rogers and Madeline Hoover. Eight great grandchildren: Elizabeth Lowhorn, Reid and Ada Cornett, Maria and Emma Musgrove, Tatum Bishop and Josh Eddingfield. Step children: Traci (Darrell) Logsdon of Dublin, IN, Scott (Shelley) Brumfiel of Cambridge City, IN and Jason (Amanda) Brumfiel of Snowmass, CO. Ten step grandchildren: Shailie Miller, Liz (Evan) Lattimore, Eliason Clark, Keirstan (Kyler) West, Bailey and Jackson Brumfiel, Eliza, Fred, Katie and Lucy Brumfiel. Six step great grandchildren: Adelyn and Marley Miller, Nora and Riley Lattimore, Krew and Kennedy West. He is also survived by siblings, Kristi (David) Morris of Hickory, NC, Sharon (Gene) Printz of Spring Hill, FL, Kent (Kylie) Link of Flagstaff, AZ, Lloyd (Joan) Luellen of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Jay (Sue) Lord of Bangor,ME and Jeff Luellen of CA: along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Danny knew from a very young age that he had been adopted and how much he was loved, he was their missing “Link”. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ruby (Jarrett) Link and his sister, Beverlee (Wayne) Keathley. Also, his biological parents, George and Thelma (Taylor) Luellen and siblings: Martha (Maurice) Newby, James (Barbara) Luellen, Jack (Jill) Luellen, William Luellen, Sue (Frank) Dennis, and Monte Luellen. His biological sister, Jorgette was adopted and renamed by his aunt and uncle. By adoption she became Danny’s cousin, Deborah Stevens (Robert) Jacobs.
Burial arrangements for Danny will be announced at a later date and there will be a celebration of his life in Indiana, June of 2024. We’re not saying goodbye my love, it’s just till we meet again, I know you’re waiting for each of us.
July 27
Jennifer Delk Burton
Jennifer Delk Burton, age 63 of Nancy, KY passed away on July 24, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Jennifer was born at Somerset, KY on July 8, 1960 to Parker L. Delk and Ruby Jasper Delk. She was married to Virthel Dean Burton. Jennifer worked for First & Farmers Bank for 37 years, she loved her customers. She loved her family and spent much of her time caring for them. She enjoyed going to the beach with her cousins, she loved shopping, especially if she found a good deal, and she looked forward to visiting her family in Cincinnati. Jennifer was a hard worker who took care of her Mother and family. She was one stubborn lady who fought the good fight til the bitter end.....she did not give up.
Survivors include one sister, Beah Rose Whitaker of Burnside; a very special nephew, Reggie Smith; niece, Autumn Rose Griffiths; nephews, Chase Whitaker and Chance Whitaker; a great nephew, Eli Griffiths; three special cousins, Rebecca Maier Koster, Maria Maier Koster and Jane Maier; special friends, Anita Flynn, Rebecca Buis and Melissa Garner, as well as extended family and friends who are saddened by her passing.
In addition to her parents, Parker and Ruby Delk and her husband, Virthel Burton; Jennifer was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Parker Delk and her sister, Lisa Delk.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
The funeral service will follow on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Carter Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reggie Smith Trust Fund. You can mail donations or expressions of sympathy c/o Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the services for Jennifer Delk Burton.
July 28
Valerie Burton
Valerie Burton, age 58, of Burnside, Ky passed away July 25th, 2023. Visitation: July 28th at 11 AM Funeral: July 28th at 1 PM. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Howard Turpen
On March 18, 1940, a legend was born. Stories and tales of Howard Turpen stretch from Paducah to Hazard, from Las Vegas to Atlantic City, from Greece to the Turk Islands, and many points in between.
He was a lover of life and lived it abundantly. He loved gambling, horse racing, good food and politics. He loved new Cadillacs, Lincoln town cars, good stories, and long chats.
Howard was a prolific storyteller, with a perplexing memory, never a detail forgotten or left out. He was a business man, a practical joker, and a firm believer that almost anything could be cured with Vicks salve or horse liniment.
Whether he was working for a couple dollars a day or making more money than he could spend, his positive outlook on life never changed.
Howard was a Gentle giant with Strong Hands and a Stronger Heart. He was a generous and giving man, a Confidante, and a Faithful Friend. His wit and wisdom was unmatched.
He loved his brother and sister greatly. He loved his sons dearly, and without limits. He deeply loved his grandsons and granddaughters, his great grandsons and great granddaughters, never failing to mention how proud he was of every single accomplishment along life’s path.
His greatest accomplishment though, was in his marriage to his wife, his love, and his joy, Liz. Through nearly 64 years of marriage, through jobs and through businesses, many hard times and many great times, through children and grandchildren, through happiness and through loss, he cherished her, he protected her, he stood by her, and to his very last breath he said to her “you have been so sweet to me”. Liz has been his rock, his best friend and his lifelong companion and they have displayed a love that we should all strive for.
Through every obstacle life has presented, Howard kept his relationship with God. After being saved at a young age he rededicated his life a few short years ago and will be watching over his family from a special place in heaven.
The love and memories of our brother, our dad, and our Pepaw, will live in our hearts forever, until we meet again.
He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth “Liz” Turpen of Nancy; two sons, Joel Howard Turpen of Nancy and Barry Len (Kim) Turpen of Nancy; ten grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Turpen, Kyle (Sarah) Turpen, Lacey (Keith) Thacker, Courtney (Bryson) Fry, Nick Turpen, Natalie Turpen, Tristan Turpen, Alley Turpen, Riley Turpen and Claire Turpen; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and other family members.
Along with his parents, Orville and Lola Garner Turpen, he was preceded in death by one son, Scott Edward Turpen; and one brother, James Turpen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with Masonic Rites at 7:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral with Bro. Jason Moore officiating. Burial will be at the Turpen Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kyle Turpen, Jason Turpen, Riley Turpen, Preston Turpen, Bryson Fry, Keith Thacker and Nick Turpen.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.lakecumberlandfuneralservice.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Howard C. Turpen.
Ernest Glenn Smith
Ernest Glenn Smith, 67, Somerset, passed away July 26th. Visitation: July 28th at 12 PM Funeral: 2 PM at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Victory Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
July 29
Glenn Lenox
Glenn was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on September 14, 1951. He went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Glenn met his soul mate and the love of his life, Cathy, in Covington, Louisiana, and married in 1972. After living in Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas, they settled in Kentucky in 1986 after a call to the ministry.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Cathy, sons, Scott and Elizabeth Lenox of Nashville, Tennessee – grandchildren Jude, Vesper, and Fitz Lenox; John and Megan Lenox of Somerset, Kentucky; daughters, Sharon Lenox and Gwendolyn Lenox of Somerset, Kentucky; parents, Audrey and Bill Lenox of Franklin, Tennessee; sisters, Teresa and Billy Manley, Donna Silen all of El Dorado, Arkansas, Paula Yelverton of Rayville, Louisiana; brother Kenny Paul Prothro of El Dorado, Arkansas; and special step-mother, Clarene Prothro of El Dorado, Arkansas. He has a host of nieces and nephews.
Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Paul Prothro, two brothers, Stephen Lenox, and Bryan Lenox.
Glenn served as pastor, associate pastor, and youth pastor at several churches in the southern part of Kentucky discipling youth. He also owned and operated a custom cabinet company, where he was known for creating beautiful custom cabinets and furniture.
Glenn’s passion for music led him to be the technical director at The Center for Rural Development where he enjoyed the challenge of each show or concert brought in.
Glenn enjoyed watching Gwendolyn and the Somerset High School Marching band in competitions. Mowing the grass on his mower gave him peace and enjoyment. But his favorite hobby was hanging out with Cathy every chance they had.
Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Paul Prothro, two brothers, Stephen Lenox, and Bryan Lenox.
A funeral service for Mr. Lenox will be held Saturday July 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Pulaski Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until time for services.
Burial will follow in the Bishop Cemetery.
The family asks that any donations be made to the Somerset Jumper Band.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Lewis Sears
Lewis Eugene Sears, born March 4, 1947, departed this life on Saturday, July 22nd at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY, having obtained the age of 76 years.
Born the eldest son of Alma and Dorothy (Keeney) Sears, he leaves behind two cherished daughters, Tamara Brumley (Steven) of Bowling Green, KY and Julia Sears (Danny) of Spartanburg, SC, and two grandchildren he adored, Jacob and Laurel Brumley, both of Bowling Green, KY. He also leaves behind a companion, Ann Webb, a sister, Kathy Foutch (Robert) of Somerset, KY, and four brothers, Glenn Sears, of Louisville, KY, Virgil Sears (Debbie), Darrell Sears (Debbie), and Gary Sears (Clyda), all of Somerset, Ky, and an aunt, Elizabeth Hall, also of Somerset, KY.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edwina North Sears, his parents, grandparents, a special niece, April Sears, and an Uncle John Keeney.
He graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1965 and was shortly after drafted in the U.S. Army in 1966, trained for Small Weapons Infantry. Upon completion of his basic and advanced individual training, he was sent to Vietnam, where he served honorably in the infantry with the 1st Cavalry Division. He attained the rank of Specialist/E4. Upon completion of his twelve month tour in Vietnam, he served the remainder of his service with the 18th Engineer Battalion. Through his life he became the owner of Cumberland Refrigeration Supply Company, also serving as the president of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (Somerset Chapter). Lewis also served as a Master Mason with the Mt. Gilead Lodge #255.
He was a wonderful loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #38 and Masonic Rites will be performed by the Mount Gilead Lodge #255.
Burial will be in the Somerset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1999, Memphis, TN, donate on line at stjude.org or by phone (800) 822-6364.
Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Madeline Simpson
Madeline Simpson, age 79, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 3, 2023. She was born April 6, 1944, in Nancy, Kentucky, to James and Ethel (Brock) Hudson. She started working for Philip Morris in Louisville at 17, where she remained a loyal and devoted employee for 34 years. She is survived by her son, Desmond Harold Wayne Simpson of New Albany, Indiana; two brothers, Sam, and Wayne Hudson; two sisters, Mary Cummings and Chris Roy; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews. She is preceded in death by two sisters, Ollie (Hudson) Owen and Loraine (Hudson) Muncy, and a brother, Vinous Hudson. There will be a Celebration of Life for her family, friends, and loved ones, and details will be forthcoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.