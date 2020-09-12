Invest 606, a business accelerator serving Eastern and Southern Kentucky, is now accepting applications for its 2021 Cohort. Businesses and entrepreneurs headquartered in the 606-area code can apply to the Invest 606 Accelerator by visiting its website at www.invest606.org. The deadline to apply is September 20. An independent panel of judges will select up to 15 Finalists, who will then participate in a 6-month flexible and entrepreneur-led Accelerator program. Upon successful completion, Finalists qualify to pitch in the Invest 606 Challenge in April 2021 where they can win thousands of dollars in prizes.
For the 2021 Cohort, the prize amounts have increased to $15,00 for first place, $7,500 for second place, and $3,500 for third place. You can apply at https://www.invest606.org/application or follow their Facebook page for more information.
The winners of the pitch contest in last year’s Cohort included:
· First Place, ClassGuard ReadiShield, Chris McNamee
- Located in Pikeville, ReadiShield makes a protective window partition to save lives in the event of a school shooting. ReadiShield plans to use the prize money to scale production and marketing.
· Second Place, Moonlight Meat Shop, Anne Bays
- Based in Williamsburg, Moonlight Meat Shop is an USDA-inspected facility that processes and sells locally raised meat. Moonlight Meat plans to use the prize money to create a butcher training program located in Eastern Kentucky.
· Third Place Tie, Woodstock Lavender, Allison Horseman and Mary May
- Based in Somerset, Lavender hosts on-farm events and makes lavender bath, body, and culinary items. Ky Lavender plans to use the prize money to aide in the development and creation of a lavender debudding machine.
· Third Place Tie, Fact of Nature, Kenny Miles
- Located in Mayking, Fact of Nature is a professional recording studio, mixing and mastering facility, and management company. Fact of Nature plans to use the prize money to expand recording and offer affordable sliding scale services to local artists.
The mission of Invest 606 is to catalyze business growth in the 606 by connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed today and grow tomorrow. Invest 606’s founding partners include the University of the Cumberlands, the James Graham Brown Foundation, and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. The nonprofit is founded and led by Dr. Geoff Marietta, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the University of the Cumberlands, which also serves as the home office of Invest 606.
