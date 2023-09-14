I read the book. It was not a large book, less than 120 pages. It was an easy read, but its content was poignant, the context wrenching, their resilience of the innocent victims powerful. “Don’t let them bury my story” lays bare the soul of America, the color of justice.
This is history that conservative educators and politicians want to scrub from the pages of the American narrative. The city of Tulsa and the Chamber of Commerce, for decades, denied that it happened.
It’s a story of the resilience of African Americans and their unwavering faith in a God who sometimes allows things to happen that we just cannot understand. We see His hand in the perseverance of the survivors of the 1921 massacre, we see His providence in the life of Viola Ford Flecher, 109 years old, and one of the few remaining survivors.
The recurring nightmares that replay scenes of smoke and fire, bombs and gunshots, screams and blood splatters, and dead bodies lying in the streets; their hopes, their dreams, their prosperity reduced to smoldering ashes have haunted the sleep consciousness of Ms. Flecher for a generation and some. They lost everything; they lost millions in property values, thriving business, banks, investments in assets; they watched their net wealth rising in plumes of smoke over the two-day white mob assault on the Greenwood community.
By the end of the decade, White men would leap to their deaths from their office windows after losing their fortunes in the stock market crash of 1929. The Great Depression, the greed that preceded the crash, the perseverance of Americans through a decade of economic austerity, this is history we share. The survivors of the Tulsa massacre were not exempt from this journey of austerity; they endured the trauma of loss, the trauma of hatred, the trauma of injustice exacted upon innocent people fueled by a lie, and the irrelevance of justice because of the color of their skin. This is history, but not openly shared.
The more the truth of Tulsa was pushed to the shadows, the greater it cried out to be heard. Martin L. King Jr., barrowed from poet William Cullen Bryant in a 1957 speech on voting rights, when he said, “truth crushed to the earth will rise again.” Bryant continued, “The eternal years of God are hers.”
We must ask ourselves, why is there so much opposition to the uncensored facts of history? Is not the present standing on the shoulders of history? If we whitewash the facts, gaslight the narrative, history’s shoulders are weakened. We wobble to an uncertain future because a generation of leaders have been miseducated, and unqualified to lead this multiethnic nation.
Florida takes center stage in the quest to water down the American/African American experience and rewrite the history with alternative facts. Florida, which has enacted legislation regulating how African American history is shared in K-12 curriculum of history and social studies, has a governor who wants to be president, he wants to be our Commander-in-Chief. His initiative in Florida reveals the quality and character of the leadership we could expect.
The assault of African American, uncensored history is not limited to Florida, it’s happening across the nation in K-12 and undergraduate studies. Florida just happens to garner the most attention. DeSantis has banned the use of state funds to support diversity and inclusion programs at public universities.
But we are of consensus, as the Florida African American churches have declared, “we don’t need government approval to teach our history.”
Faith in Florida, the coalition of Black churches, are responding, they are pushing back against state restrictions, and exerting their traditional role as the hub of civic engagement in the Black communities.
The coalition has created an online toolkit to make available to their congregations and others, the teaching of unfiltered history lessons. The toolkits, which includes books, documentaries and videos related to Black history, are used in Sunday School, Bible Study, and sometimes weaved into sermons.
Don’t gasp – how sacrilegious, that is how Christian Nationalism is indoctrinated in conservative evangelical churches.
Since the trends of conservative America is bent against uncensored African American history, since it is their determination to press down truth to the earth, the African American must assume the role and responsibility to make our history, the truth rise from the earth. No one can tell our story better than the ones who lived it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.