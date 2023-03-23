The first day of Spring arrived last Monday and now Easter is only about three weeks away. For Christians, Easter, of course, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. For those believers who had their roots in eastern Europe, like my family, Easter was traditionally the year’s most important and holiest holiday, until Christmas finally overtook it.
Statistica.com reported that 80% of Americans celebrated Easter last year. This seems like a high number, especially since in 2021 the Pew Research Center found that only 63% of Americans self-identified as Christians and about 30% of adults are religiously unaffiliated. It appears that a number of non-Christians must have appropriated the secular aspects of the Easter holiday, much like Christmas, which over 85% of Americans now celebrate.
In 2019 Michelle Boorstein, a religion reporter for the Washington Post wrote, “…for Americans not affiliated with a religion, Easter may be more apt to symbolize spring, hope and renewal, or just an excuse for new duds.”
A 2020 study in Britain found a generational split, with people under 40 believing that Christmas was most important, while those over 40 believed that Easter was most significant.
Although only 5% more of Americans celebrate Christmas than Easter, there’s no denying that Christmas has become the major American holiday. So how did Christmas come to take such a central role?
Throughout much of history, Christmas and Easter were equivalent when it came to cultural impact. In colonial America, Puritan settlers were suspicious of all holiday celebrations. They believed that designating a single day as being special, demeaned the holiness of other days. They also tended to see celebrations as excuses for intemperate behavior and as a threat to the social order of the time.
The Stawar family apparently carried some of these immoderate behaviors all the way into the 20th century. I can remember seeing some old photographs of a Stawar family Easter celebration from back in the 1930s. I was struck by all of the hard drinking suggested by the immense number of liquor bottles on the kitchen table.
Similar to Christmas, Easter was criticized for having probable ties to early pagan celebrations, many of which involved familiar Easter symbols such as eggs, rabbits, and even hot cross buns.
In his best-seller, “The Battle for Christmas,” University of Massachusetts historian Stephen Nissenbaum describes how in the early 19th century, Christmas was rehabilitated. It evolved into a calmer, civilized, family holiday representing the preservation and celebration of childhood.
Writers like Washington Irving, Clement Clarke Moore, and especially Charles Dickens, helped recast Christmas from a wild festival of misrule, into a tamer and more acceptable activity that was consistent with middle-class values. Les Standiford’s 2008 book, “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” tells the story of how Dickens came to write “A Christmas Carol,” and the impact this ultimately had on the worldwide celebration of the holiday.
Tara Isabella Burton, a writer for Vox.com, says, “But no such redemption happened for Easter. While it too received a minor family-friendly makeover… it didn’t have the literary PR machine behind it that Christmas did.”
The Easter Bunny, Easter baskets, Easter egg hunts, and the coloring of Easter eggs are all firmly entrenched in American culture today. In a 2017 survey, however, it was found that in children under 12 years of age, only 58% of them believed in the Easter Bunny, while fully 71% believed in Santa Claus.
Being a very materialistic child I maintained both a Christmas list, as well as an Easter list of items I was pining to get. This was despite the prevailing belief at the time that the Easter Bunny only brought candy, not toys. My hopes for the Easter Bunny may have also been bolstered by my older sister’s claim that she actually saw the Easter Bunny one Easter’s eve when she fell asleep on the couch.
While Christmas became more and more secular and commercial, due to its theological importance (Christ’s resurrection and triumph over sin and death), Easter remained essentially a religious holiday. Despite ongoing corporate efforts to exploit it, in 2020, Easter generated only $21.7 billion in sales revenue compared to Christmas’ massive $777.2 billion.
In the early 20th Century Easter and Christmas were mentioned in published English language books at about the same frequency. By the year 2000, however, Christmas was mentioned almost four times as much as Easter.
There is one arena where Easter seems to have the edge and that is in church attendance. While there may be some regional differences and fluctuations, the data clearly suggest that the top three weekends for church attendance in America are Easter, Christmas Eve, and Palm Sunday. Len Wilson, the pastor at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas, looked at nine years’ worth of data from his church and found that Easter attendance averaged 230% above normal attendance while Christmas Eve averaged only 187% more than usual.
It has also been found that more Americans conduct Google searches for the term “church” around Easter than at any other time of the year, with the Christmas usually coming in second, according to Google Trends.
It might also be mentioned that Christmas was designated a federal holiday in 1870, a recognition still denied to Easter. Good Friday, however, is a state holiday in Indiana and has been one since 1941, despite a legal challenge a few years ago that went as far as the Supreme Court. Ten other states have also declared Good Friday a holiday, although Easter is still not an official holiday in any jurisdiction.
Various scholars have suggested that the timing of Christmas, compared to Easter, may be a factor contributing to Christmas’ popularity. People may be more likely to seek out something to celebrate during the cold dark season of the year. Also the birth of a baby makes Christmas familiar, as well as comfortable for most people, contrasting the solemnity of Easter.
Tara Burton says that, …the same qualities that make Easter so difficult to secularize are also what make it so profound… as the debate over the “meaning of Christmas” rages on, it’s nice to have one holiday, at least, where the meaning is clear.”
Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D., teaches psychology at Ivy Tech Community College and lives in Jeffersonville.
