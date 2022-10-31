WEST JESSAMINE (4-6) at PULASKI COUNTY (8-2)
It's that time or the year when it's either win, or see you next year.
The playoffs begin on Friday night in all six classes in Kentucky, and the Pulaski County Maroons -- 8-2 on the year -- are set to get after it, after enjoying their bye week last Friday.
Pulaski County will enter the post season with a tough task out of the shoot, as the West Jessamine Colts will bring a 4-6 record into PC Field.
The Colts are led by a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback in Jacob Jones, whose father -- Pookie -- was a starting quarterback at the University of Kentucky back in the day.
Jones can beat a team with his arm or his legs, and is a threat to go to the house every time he touches the football.
The senior quarterback is the second leading passer in Class 5 A, trailing only Pulaski County's Brysen Dugger, with 2,080 yards and 22 touchdowns.
On the ground, Jones has gained 1,697 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.
Forget about the 4-6 record. Pulaski County head football coach Johnny Hines says West Jessamine is one of the strongest first round opponents his club has faced in many years.
"This may be one of the toughest first round opponents that we've ever had," stated Hines.
"You look at the teams that have beaten West Jessamine, there are two things about them -- number one, all their games have been very competitive and it's not like they're getting blistered by anybody," continued the Pulaski County head coach. "Number two, the teams that have beat them can all play."
The one area where West Jessamine has struggled this year is on the defensive side of the football, where the Colts have given up 496 points.
In 10 games, that means West Jessamine is giving up an average of 49.6 points per contest -- a stat that doesn't bode too well for a team getting ready to face the top passing quarterback in Class 5 A.
PC's Brysen Dugger has thrown for 2,626 yards on the season, while throwing 33 touchdowns against only four interceptions.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Chandler Godby has netted 1,376 yards receiving this season, to go along with 23 touchdowns.
While PC -- on paper at least -- figures to be able to move the football and score points, Hines says the key to this game for the Maroons will be on the defensive side of the ball.
The Maroon coach says goal number one is to try to make Jones one dimensional -- meaning taking either his running or passing away from him. That folks, may be easier said than done.
"Their explosiveness on offense is what is so scary," pointed out the PC coach.
"They have the leading rusher in the state in Class 5 A in Jones, and he's also the second leading passer in Class 5 A," Hines added. "He's an incredible dual-threat quarterback. They have the second leading receiver in Class 5 A in Dalton Carter (70 catches, 1,143 yards, nine touchdowns), so they can put the ball in the end zone very quickly. We must do a good job on Jones, and try to take either the passing game or his running ability away. It's going to be a tough task."
One thing Pulaski County has going for it in this matchup is the simple fact that game is at PC Field -- a venue that has been very kind to Hines and crew in the post season.
Going back the last 10 years all the way to the 2012 season, the Maroons are 17-5 in the playoffs on their home field.
PC -- from 2012 through 2016 -- posted a perfect, 12-0 mark on its home field in the playoffs.
At this point of the year, coaches will take any advantage of any kind, and Hines says he's extremely happy that his club is beginning its post season run at the friendly confines of PC Field.
"I think our guys confidence is very high, and they're ready to get the playoffs rolling," stated Hines. "We're 8-2 on the year and I think this team has overachieved this season. I really like this team. They've worked hard, and they've done all that we have asked of them."
"We love playing at home, when that green mist rises up out of 'Maroons Creek' and we get that bad moon rising," stated Hines with a grin across his face. "Our guys are excited about the opportunity that lies in front of them, and we're ready to get it going on Friday night."
Kickoff for the West Jessamine at Pulaski County game is scheduled to kick off from PC Field beginning at 7:30 p.m.
MADISON SOUTHERN (3-7) at SOUTHWESTERN (10-0)
If you ever had the desire to compare a football team to a movie, (And I never have), the Southwestern Warriors would have to be hanging out with Bo Derek, because Jason Foley and company are a perfect '10'.
The Warriors begin the post season on Friday night perfect for the first time in school history as they enter the Class 5 A playoffs.
Thanks to last week's 36-0 pasting at Madison Central over the Indians, the Warriors improved their record to a perfect, 10-0 on the season -- giving Southwestern the first undefeated regular season in school history.
To get to 11-0 on Friday evening, Foley and company are going to have to battle where it all begin.
The Madison Southern Eagles roll into The Reservation on Friday night, and the Eagles -- despite being only 3-7 on the season -- can make the claim they played the Warriors as tough as anybody.
These two teams met in the season opener way back on August 19th in Berea, and Madison Southern raced out to a 19-0 lead over Southwestern, before the Warriors came roaring back for a hard-fought, 27-19 victory.
That eight point margin is as close as anyone has stayed to Southwestern this season.
The Warriors have simply killed opponents all season long with a great rushing attack led by the tandem of Tanner Wright and Christian Walden.
Wright leads the Warriors with 1,193 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns, while Walden has ran for 868 yards and 13 scores.
In last week's 36-0 win over the Indians, Walden ran for 84 yards on 12 carries, scoring four touchdowns along the way.
This tandem hasn't been slowed down very much this season by anybody. In that first game against the Eagles, Wright had a monster game with 133 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Southwestern has been on a roll all season long, and the Warriors appear to be poised to make another deep playoff run.
That playoff run begins on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. against a Madison Southern team that has struggled at times this year, but is a team that if all goes right, can give teams problems.
SOMERSET (5-5) at GREEN COUNTY (7-3)
The Somerset Briar Jumpers -- fresh off of a bye week -- will get back to it on Friday night, opening the Class 3 A playoffs on the road against a quality, Green County team that is 7-3 on the season.
The Dragons didn't have last week off, and culminated a very good season under coach Colt Phelps with a convincing, 54-21 victory over Todd County Central.
Green County is led by quarterback Houston Hodges, who has thrown for 1,478 yards on the season and 15 touchdowns.
On the ground, Blake Houchins leads the way with 979 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
Despite those three losses, the Dragons were in every one of those three games.
Hart County knocked off Green County 28-20, and the following week, Taylor County defeated the Dragons in a shootout, 45-42.
After that game, Green County reeled off five consecutive victories, before losing to Metcalfe County a couple of weeks ago by a score of 27-22.
Somerset meanwhile comes into this game losers of three out of its last four games, with the lone exception coming two weeks ago in the regular season finale, when the Briar Jumpers eked out a 21-20 win at Washington County.
Somerset is led by junior running back Guy Bailey, who has rushed for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Through the air, Josh Bruner leads Somerset with 721 passing yards and five TD's, while Kris Hughes has thrown for 352 yards and one score.
Somerset has had two weeks to prepare for this game, while Green County played last week in the win over Todd County Central.
Will that fact alone be an advantage for the Briar Jumpers on Friday evening? The jury is still out on that one, but for Somerset, this game -- on paper at least -- is very winnable, but the purple and gold have got to get off the bus ready to play from the opening kick.
Game time is set to get underway from Green County High School beginning at 8 p.m.
