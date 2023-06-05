Justice in America has always been subjective and there is strong argument and supporting evidence that it still holds sway that perversion for the African American, for the poor, and the marginalized. The Bible speaks of justice, the significance of justice to the poor, the charge to authorities to be impartial, and the perversion of justice.
“Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands far off. For truth has stumbled in the public square, and honesty cannot enter.” (Isiah 59:14)
This Scripture epitomizes Jim Crow justice. Habakkuk 1:7 says, “They are fierce and terrifying; their views of justice and sovereignty stem from themselves.” How prophetic were the words of these Old Testament prophets; how wise and omniscient is the God who inspired their writing. He spoke to the people of Israel but captured the essence of justice in America.
“I cry out:” Job said in chapter nineteen, verse seven, “Violence “but get no response; I call for help, but there is no justice.” It is no stretch of the imagination for the African American to identify with the plight of Job in this verse: centuries of cruel chattel slavery, the betrayal of Reconstruction, and the perverse justice of Jim Crow law. Were it not for our faith, were it not for the LORD’s tender mercies renewed each day, we would have been consumed, annihilated.
George Junius Stinney Jr. was convicted of murder and executed on June 16, 1944. He was alleged to have killed two young White girls in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina; Betty June Binnicker was 11, Mary Emma Thames, age 7. They were found bludgeoned to death in a ditch near Stinney’s home. George Sinney was a diminutive fourteen-year-old African American.
From this point on, we must view the justice that prevailed through the prism of Habakkuk 1:7.
The girls were last seen riding their bikes and looking for flowers; when they passed the Stinney’s property, they inquired whether George and his sister Aime knew where to find ‘maypops.’
Aime would subsequently provide an alibi for George, stating that he was with her at the time police established that the murders had taken place.
The murders occurred on March 23, on March 24, 1944, George Stinney was arrested; the sheriff established that George confessed to the crime and led the officers to the hidden piece of iron. He was interrogated without the presence of his parents; they were not allowed to see him until after his trial and conviction. He had no support, emotional, familial, or otherwise, during his 81-day confinement and trial.
The confession was a handwritten statement given to H.S. Newman, the arresting officer. The Clarendon County deputy stated,” I arrested a boy by the name of George Stinney. He then made a confession and told me where to find a piece of iron, about 15 inches, where he said he put it in a ditch about six feet from the bicycle.”
There was very little blood at the site where the bodies lay in the ditch. The bludgeoning had pierced the skulls of the victims, blood would have gushed from the wounds and spilled on the ground.
Stinney’s father worked at the local sawmill. The family lived in company housing. After the arrest, Mr. Stinney was fired, and the family had to immediately vacate their premises.
Jury selection, trial and conviction took place on April 24, 1944. Charles Plowden, a tax commissioner running for local office, was Stinney’s court appointed counsel. Plowden had no experience as trial counsel; the trial lasted two and a half hours. The jury deliberated for nearly ten minutes. Stinney was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death by electrocution. It was an all-White version of swift justice: judge, jury, prosecutor, and an inept defense counsel. No African Americans were allowed into the courtroom.
There was no written record of Stinney’s confession, defense counsel called no witnesses, nor did he cross-examine prosecution witnesses; he did not challenge the prosecution’s two differing versions of Stinney’s verbal confession. There is no transcript of the trial, and no appeal was filed. Stinney was executed at 7:30 a.m. on June 16,1944. He was buried in an unmarked grave in Crowley.
George Frierson, a local historian began researching the case in 2004. His work gained the attention of other South Carolina lawyers and eventually the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project. They filed an amicus brief with the court in 2014. Rather than approving a new trial, circuit court Judge Carmen Mullen vacated Stinney’s conviction.
Proverbs 18:5 states, “It is not good to show partiality to the guilty, denying an innocent person justice.”
Frierson found during interviews in 2004 that a well-known, prominent White family may have been complicit in the murders and guilty of steering suspicion onto the young, innocent Black youth and away from their family member. George Burke Sr., served on the initial coroner’s inquest jury that recommended Stinney’s prosecution. His son, George Burke Jr., who died in 1947, has become a person of interest.
George Burke Jr. was a known womanizer and was known to commit petty crimes with impunity. Aime Stinny recalled that a lumber truck drove down the road shortly after the girls had inquired about the maypop flowers.
Burke Sr. conducted the initial search for the girls and owned the property where the girls’ bodies were found. He was also foreman of the grand jury that indicted young George Stinney Jr.
Justice was the victim of the Jim Crow Era, a victim of the times.
Norman Franklin is an Evangelist, Ordained Baptist Minister, General Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC.
