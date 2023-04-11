Somerset City Council had a few items of business to conduct Monday night – three resolutions and a first reading of a zone change – but in Mayor Keck’s words, those items seemed “trivial” due to the events that took place in Louisville earlier in the day.
Keck opened the meeting with the traditional moment of silence, but prefaced that moment by talking about the Louisville shooting.
According to the Associated Press, a 25-year-old employee of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville shot and killed five of his coworkers and wounded eight others.
A second, unrelated shooting took place soon after and less than two miles away outside a community college in which one person was killed.
“It doesn’t seem like this matters a whole lot when people lost their lives today,” Keck said of the council meeting. “We’ve got business to do. It’s important the city of Somerset moves on today … but it seems sort of trivial to have a couple resolutions and a first reading of something when people lost their lives today. They lost their loved ones.”
Keck then gave his views on how the shooting and other such tragedies reflects on society.
“Anytime tragedy strikes, there’s always an angle from all sides. People want to get their opinion out. Here’s the reality: Family members and friends and colleagues died today. And in this country and around the world it’s happening every day," he said. "Look, we’ve got a gun violence problem in this country. We’ve got a mental health crisis in this country. One in four women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. We have a domestic violence challenge in this country. There’s two gross societal ills that I think have led to so much of this. We no longer fear God, where our country’s turned from God. And we no longer have routinely have fathers in the home.”
Keck went on to say, “Let’s don’t turn that loss into something political. … Maybe we should pause occasionally and think about how we’d feel if we were in that situation.”
During the business portion of the meeting, councilors passed three separate resolutions. The first was one accepting a grant given out by the Kentucky General Assembly for infrastructure improvements.
The city received around $750,000 to assist with improvements to “membranes and other filtration technology” to the water treatment plant, according to Keck.
The second resolution was to accept the Municipal Road Aid Cooperative Agreement from the state which will assist with road repairs in the upcoming fiscal year.
The third resolution was to continue and extend the agreement between the city and the Kentucky Deferred Compensation Authority, which allows city employees to participate in state 401K and 457 (deferring until the future income tax on current retirement savings) plans.
The council also heard a first reading of a zone change request, in which the owner of 200 Jacksboro Street asked for the property to be rezoned from a Residential-2 (small multi-family property, such as a duplex), to a Residential-3 (large multi-family unit).
The second reading and vote on that matter will take place at a future time.
