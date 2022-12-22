The Beshear administration moved Thursday to revoke the license of a residential psychiatric facility in Louisville where 7-year-oldJa’Ceon Terry, a foster child, died July 17 of positional asphyxia.
The state immediately ceased placing children and youth at Uspiritus-Brooklawn Academy after the child’s death.
On Thursday, state Inspector General Adam Mather ordered Uspiritus-Brooklawn Academy to cease operation and safely transfer all residents within 15 days. The facility may appeal the order.
A state investigation uncovered a number of deficiencies, including failure to properly use restraint or seclusion. The regulation states that a restraint or seclusion shall not result in harm or injury to the resident and shall be used only to ensure the safety of the resident or others during an emergency safety situation.
The state investigation also cited failure of direct-care staff to supervise residents and know their whereabouts at all times and failure to record all incidents or accidents that present a direct or immediate threat to the health, safety or security of any resident or staff member.
