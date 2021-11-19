FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded $1,560,976 in federal funds to five Kentucky projects that aim to address Appalachia’s substance abuse crisis through recovery-to-work programs, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The grants announced Tuesday are part of an ARC initiative that focuses on funding efforts that help create recovery-friendly work environments and provide supports to those in recovery and their employers. The projects can also include job training.
Since April 2021, ARC has invested $14.9 million in 47 related projects. A request for proposals for a third round of awards will be be announced in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.