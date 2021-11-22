SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 10-year-old Kentucky boy who was shot in the chest at his home has died, police said.
Emergency crews were called to the home in Shelbyville on Sunday afternoon, news outlets reported, citing a statement from police. The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. No arrests have been made. Shelbyville Police said they were looking for a person of interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.