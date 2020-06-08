JAMESTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Officials searching for two men in a Kentucky lake have pulled two bodies from the water.
Crews searching Lake Cumberland found something on sonar Sunday evening and a robot helped recover the bodies, Russell County Emergency Manager H.M. Bottom told WKYT-TV.
He said the bodies were turned over early Monday to Coroner Mark Coots for positive identification and an autopsy.
Two men were swimming with two women Friday near a houseboat, which started to drift away, Bottom said. The women indicated the men swam toward the boat but disappeared under the surface.
Bottom said both swimmers are international students and that their families had been notified through their embassies.
