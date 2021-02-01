LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky men have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were arrested by the FBI in Lexington, the agency announced Monday. The men told investigators they went inside the Capitol building after the doors were breached but didn’t participate in any violence or vandalism, court records said.
The two men face charges of aiding and abetting, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
Williams told investigators that while inside the Capitol, he told Crase that “If these people start fighting the cops and getting crazy, we’re leaving,” according to court records.
Investigators learned of Crase’s and Williams’ trip to the Capitol from another person who had planned to travel with them but fell ill and didn’t go.
The FBI’s Louisville office has arrested seven Kentuckians in connection with the riot at the Capitol.
