FILE - People demonstrate during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer has been sentenced in federal court to two years in prison for striking a kneeling protester in the back of the head with a riot stick during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor. The Justice Department says in a statement that U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings handed down the sentence on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 for 34-year-old Cory P. Evans, who will also have two years of supervised release. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)