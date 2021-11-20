FILE - A coal shovel works at the Midway mine Tuesday, April 14, 2009, in Centertown, Ky. A group of former coal company officials will go on trial in Kentucky next week for allegedly skirting federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The four men on trial, who worked for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal, ordered workers at two Kentucky mines to rig dust-monitoring equipment to pass air quality tests, federal prosecutors said. (AP Photo/ Daniel R. Patmore)