FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Forty-one parks across Kentucky will receive $4.2 million in federal funding to make upgrades and improve accessibility, officials said.

The funding will go toward a wide variety of improvements, including new playground equipment, walking and biking paths, and upgrades to bring facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“Providing safe spaces for all our families to exercise and gather is a critical part of building a better Kentucky, “ Beshear said.

The funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and is administered through the state Department for Local Government.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you