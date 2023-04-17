Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds Today and Elevated Threat for Wildfires this Afternoon... West winds will gust as high as 30 to 40 mph at times this afternoon. These gusty winds along with low humidity levels dropping to between 20 and 30 percent, combined with drying fuels will cause favorable conditions for wildfires during the afternoon and early evening. Winds and gusts will diminish around sunset. In addition, the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down small tree limbs. Drivers should use caution, especially in high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roadways such as Interstate 75 and US 23.