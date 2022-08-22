Brother Mike Bell has given a lot to Central Hardin High School since it opened its doors in 1990. At Friday night’s football season opener against DeSales, the school gave just a little back to him.
Bell has been the only public address announcer for the Bruins’ basketball teams and, until last year, the football team as well. Even if he no longer spends his Friday nights in Central’s press box, his name will reside on it for years to come — The Brother Mike Bell Press Box.
“It’s a chance for us to show him that love and appreciation,” Central Athletics Director J.C. Wright said. “We can give something back to him. His name will always be there.”
For Bell, to see his name on the press box he manned for 30 years before the climb physically became too much for him, it’s more than just an honor, it’s a daily affirmation to live up to that legacy.
“It’s something I want my grandkids to see. I always want the Bruins to be proud of me,” he said. “It just challenges me to live a life exemplary of the Bruin example and excellence.”
The ceremony to name the press box after Bell was a surprise to him and his family, and one that everyone involved was very excited to unveil to him.
“It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for months now,” CHHS principal Tim Isaacs said.
“There’s no better person than Mike Bell,” Wright added. “It’s a special moment for our school.”
An emotional Bell was at a loss for words after the ceremony and admitted he had no idea what was coming.
“When they came here and asked me to come down there, I thought ‘What have I done now?’ They told me Mr. Isaacs wanted to talk to me and I had no idea,” he said. “It’s humbling, much more than I deserve.”
Isaacs has known Bell almost all his life and attends Glendale Christian Church, where Bell was the pastor for more than 40 years.
“Mike has treated me so much better than I deserved,” he said.
While Bell’s impact on Central Hardin cannot be measured, he’s also had a lasting impact on anyone who has attended a Bruins home game, even if they were rooting for the road team.
“I had a rival coach’s wife come up to me last year and tell me Mike Bell has a voice that just makes you feel welcomed,” Isaacs said.
Dependable is the first word that comes to mind when thinking back on Bell’s legacy on the microphone.
“I can’t think of any games he’s missed. You could count on one hand the number of games he’s missed. He’s so dependable,” Wright said. “It’s tough to find anyone who is that committed to our school and the kids for as long as he has been. He’d do anything for Central Hardin or anyone in general. That’s just the kind of guy he is.”
“He was invested in our kids and wanted to be invested in their accomplishments and their successes,” Isaacs added. “You can’t count the number of games he’s called.”
Isaacs shared a story from when Bell lost his wife, Sharon. He said Bell’s daughter-in-law approached him after the service and said she never understood why Brother Bell had been so committed to Bruins’ athletics; why he never wanted to miss a game.
“Then she saw the procession of current students, former students, and everybody coming up and just checking on him — that’s when she understood.”
It was easy to see the emotion on Bell’s face during Isaac’s remarks during the ceremony and after his name was unveiled. He was still emotional after he’d returned to his seat in the corner of the end zone.
“My last game, coach (Tim) Mattingly honored me and I thought that was great and plenty. I quit after 30 years because I just couldn’t get up there anymore,” he said. “I’m at a loss. It’s such a humbling honor that I really can’t … it’s just a humbling honor.”
The Bruins would go onto win the opener against DeSales High School 45-7.
