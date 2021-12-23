OWENTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky addiction treatment center for women is expanding.
Addiction Recovery Care said in a statement that its residential center in Owenton is increasing from 16 beds to nearly 100. The facility provides several services including detoxification, in-house and outpatient treatment and career opportunities for women with substance use disorders, officials said.
“Helping those in recovery find hope is key. Hope motivates people to engage and complete their treatment,” ARC CEO Tim Robinson said.
The expansion will also create more jobs. With the added beds, the facility expects to employ nearly 50 full-time staff, officials said.
