Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.