On the heels of the Kentucky General Assembly voting to legalize sports gaming, Somerset Mayor and Republican governor candidate Alan Keck has announced a plan - involving improved school safety standards - for the future revenue generated from this measure.
"Public safety should be the number one priority of any executive office holder," Keck said. "It remains mine and is a core pillar of the Keck Game Plan for Kentucky. With that in mind, we are advocating for new school safety standards across the Commonwealth that utilize funds generated by sports gaming. The safety of our children and educators is paramount. We should invest this new revenue swiftly and wisely to ensure their protection, as school shootings continue to pose a significant threat across the nation."
Keck proposed several initiatives to help make Kentucky schools safer from unwanted intruders.
Keck wants to make it possible for veterans, including military police, to volunteer or work as school resource officers. This measure will increase the number of SROs available to school systems across the state.
He wants to create custom training for veterans, including a full week of active shooter training. Currently, court security officers in Kentucky only receive two weeks of training, so this initiative expands on that requirement.
He suggested that Kentucky schools transition all glass exit doors or walls to bulletproof glass.
Keck also suggested to install and expand the use of video, camera and security technology on all school campuses.
Keck recognized that legalizing sports gaming was a contentious issue for many Kentuckians. While he supported bringing gaming to the Commonwealth, Keck said he wants to use this revenue in a positive way on an issue that is needed and more universally supported.
"Many Kentuckians opposed sports gaming, and I don't take that lightly," Keck said. "That's why it's essential to me that we use the majority of these funds in a way we can all agree on, and making our schools safer is most certainly one."
Keck recognized that sports gaming revenue likely will not cover the entire cost of these measures, but will provide a good foundation for future investment in improving school safety in the Commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.