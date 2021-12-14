LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville is coordinating with other animal groups to take pets from shelters in areas affected by last week's deadly tornadoes.
The Humane Society is taking animals that were in the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter before the storm. The Humane Society said on its website it wants to make room for incoming stray pets at the Mayfield shelter so owners can be reunited with them and the staff can focus on the community's needs.
The Paris, Kentucky, Animal Welfare Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were helping transport animals to the Humane Society.
The Kentucky Humane Society said it is turning its main facility into a temporary emergency hub for shelter animals from tornado-impacted areas.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA was taking dogs and cats that have been at the Humane Society in Louisville to shelters in Pennsylvania and Delaware for adoption, the website said. And the ASPCA is taking cats to shelters in Massachusetts and dogs to an emergency shelter outside impacted communities.
