AppHarvest has filed for bankruptcy, the company announced Monday. The company's filings came after an eventful few months.
Last month, a creditor demanding payment opened a foreclosure lawsuit against the company’s Richmond facility. Nearly two weeks ago, the owner of AppHarvest’s Berea farm announced that it wanted to terminate the company’s lease there.
AppHarvest, which posted a net loss of $176.6 million in the year, compared to a loss of $166.2 million in the prior 12 months, said it is “pursuing a financial and operational transition to enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities”.
In pursuit of that transition, AppHarvest “filed voluntary petitions for protection under Chapter 11” in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the company said in a statement today.
AppHarvest operates four farms in Kentucky, growing tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers and leafy greens in a controlled indoor environment under glass. They are located at Morehead, Berea, Somerset, and Richmond.
The company is pursuing a transition of its AppHarvest Berea operations to AppHarvest’s distribution partner, Mastronardi Produce, or one of its affiliates, in exchange for approximately $3.75 million, additional incremental funding and support for the company’s restructuring plan. This transition is subject to approval of the Court.
Those funds are intended to provide the “necessary liquidity to support operations” at Morehead, Somerset and Richmond.
Webb stepped down from the role of CEO earlier in July to become chief strategy officer. Tony Martin, an experienced controlled environment agriculture executive, replaced him.
Martin said in the statement: “The AppHarvest board of directors and executive leadership evaluated several strategic alternatives to maximize value for all stakeholders prior to the Chapter 11 filing.
“The Chapter 11 filing provides protection while we work to transition operation of our strategic plan, Project New Leaf, which has shown strong progress toward operational efficiencies resulting in higher sales, cost savings and product quality.”
This year, AppHarvest posted sales of $14.6m, up 60% from the previous 12 months. Nevertheless, adjusted EBITDA remained in the red at $72 million, versus a corresponding loss of $69.9 million. The company said when the results were announced in March it had cash and cash equivalents of $54.3m.
AppHarvest went public in 2021 via a merger with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Novus Capital. In June, AppHarvest revealed it planned to raise $40 million through a sale of additional shares, culminating in the successful raise of $46 million.
It also secured a $75 million credit facility from Rabo AgriFinance, a subsidiary of Dutch investment bank Rabobank, in 2021.
The Somerset strawberry greenhouse began complete operation around the first of this year, thanks in part from $50 million in government funding. Since then, AppHarvest has been having difficulties in some of its other greenhouse locations around the state.
Last month, AppHarvest faced a foreclosure action against its 60-acre farm in Richmond, and risked losing one of its largest greenhouse facilities to foreclosure if it doesn’t reach a resolution with a creditor demanding over $66 million, a court filing in Madison Circuit Court said.
The creditor, CEFF II AppHarvest Holdings, demanded immediate repayment of what remains of the loan plus interest — about $66.7 million — or the Richmond farm would be taken as collateral. CEFF II AppHarvest Holdings is an affiliate of Equilibrium Sustainable Foods. The creditor filed a foreclosure complaint on the facility in Madison Circuit Court on May 30. AppHarvest has 20 days to respond in court or face a default judgment.
More recently, it was reported that AppHarvest was in a lease dispute with its exclusive distributor Mastronardi Produce.
Last year, AppHarvest sold its 15-acre Berea, Kentucky, farm to Mastronardi Berea LLC, a joint venture between Mastronardi Produce and COFRA Holding, for $127 million. The sale-leaseback transaction included the indoor farm itself and surrounding property totaling 40 acres.
