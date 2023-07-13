MOREHEAD – AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb is stepping back from his leadership roles as the Kentucky agricultural startup struggles to ramp up sales and fend off creditors.
Webb, a University of Kentucky graduate who started the tech-focused farming company in 2017, will no longer serve as CEO and chairman of the board, the company said in a news release.
Chief Operating Officer Tony Martin, a veteran of the "controlled environment agriculture" business, takes over as a CEO, while Webb becomes chief strategy officer and keeps a seat on the board. Martin was just promoted as AppHarvest's COO back in January.
Webb owns about 12% of AppHarvest's stock, according to the company's proxy statement filed in April.
"Jonathan's vision to set a new standard in sustainable farming has brought attention to the need for climate-resilient agriculture that helps ensure domestic food security with a more sustainable footprint that's better for people and planet," Kevin Willis, AppHarvest's new chairman, said in the news release. "The board and I thank Jonathan for his service as CEO and chair and appreciate his continued efforts to support the company."
AppHarvest told investors in December of 2022 that it’s running out of cash. It’s also removing two top executives as part of a “restructuring” that will cost up to $7 million in severance payments.
Projected net sales for 2022, which the company set at $24 million to $32 million earlier this year, have been revised downward to $14 million to $17 million, or barely half the original sum. The company blames supply chain-related delays in opening three new farms.
Net losses also will be worse than originally forecast, the company says. “Management believes there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern,” AppHarvest warned investors Nov. 7 in its 10-Q filing for the third quarter of 2022.
The Somerset strawberry greenhouse began complete operation around the first of this year, thanks in part from $50 million in government funding. Since then, AppHarvest has been having difficulties in some of its other greenhouse locations around the state.
Last month, AppHarvest faced a foreclosure action against its 60-acre farm in Richmond, and risked losing one of its largest greenhouse facilities to foreclosure if it doesn’t reach a resolution with a creditor demanding over $66 million, a court filing in Madison Circuit Court said.
The creditor, CEFF II AppHarvest Holdings, demanded immediate repayment of what remains of the loan plus interest — about $66.7 million — or the Richmond farm would be taken as collateral. CEFF II AppHarvest Holdings is an affiliate of Equilibrium Sustainable Foods. The creditor filed a foreclosure complaint on the facility in Madison Circuit Court on May 30. AppHarvest has 20 days to respond in court or face a default judgment.
Equilibrium alleges that AppHarvest breached its obligations to the lender by failing to complete the Richmond facility on time and on budget, among other allegations. The lender also cited a mechanics lien filed by the general construction contractor on the Richmond greenhouse, Dalsem Greenhouse Technology B.V., to secure $14.5 million the contractor claims it’s owed.
Then on Wednesday, it was reported that AppHarvest was in a lease dispute with its exclusive distributor Mastronardi Produce.
Lat year, AppHarvest sold its 15-acre Berea, Kentucky, farm to Mastronardi Berea LLC, a joint venture between Mastronardi Produce and COFRA Holding, for $127 million. The sale-leaseback transaction included the indoor farm itself and surrounding property totaling 40 acres.
Last week, AppHarvest received a notice of default and termination from Mastronardi Berea LLC in regard to the lease agreement, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mastronardi claims AppHarvest is in violation of the lease with respect to minimum production volumes, and it demands AppHarvest vacate the property.
Previously, AppHarvest had generated much positive news coverage for itself since incorporating in 2018. Celebrities on the board of directors included lifestyle entrepreneur Martha Stewart and investor and Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance.
The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone magazine, CBS’ “60 Minutes” and Fox News are among the media outlets to praise the company for environmentally friendly practices, such as recycling rain water for crop irrigation, in an economically distressed coalfield region.
Earlier this year, AppHarvest secured $46 million from an underwritten public offering. It spent $21.2 million on capital expenditures in the first quarter alone, and expects to incur approximately $40 million to $45 million more in capital expenditures over the next 12 months for final project details at Berea, Richmond and Somerset facilities, according to its latest earnings report released in May.
In spite of growing revenue, AppHarvest is anticipating a loss of $67 million to $76 million for 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.