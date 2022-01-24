In this June 27, 2013 photo, an old Army tank now stands as a monument near the entrance to Fort Knox, Ky. Military police fatally shot a man who breached the main gate at Kentucky's Fort Knox and tried to run over officers, officials said. The shooting happened early Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 when the man drove toward Fort Knox police officers after initially fleeing from them through the gate, which is near the U.S. Bullion Depository, news outlets reported citing a statement from the Army post. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan, file)