Asbury University President Kevin Brown spoke in a video message on the school website Sunday, saying what they have experienced on the campus the last two weeks is “unlike anything I have ever seen in my life.”
Several thousands guests visited again Sunday night to worship. So many attended that they live streamed the service after meeting with law enforcement and city administration that they had exceeded parking and seating capacity.
“We are approaching several thousand guests who have come to worship. We are now approaching two consecutive weeks of nonstop worship, prayer and gathering that’s been occurring on our campus,” Brown said. “And whether you call this a revival, a renewal, an awakening or an outpouring, what we have experienced on our campus is unlike anything I have ever seen in my life.”
Headlines in some media outlets have indicated the revival is ending, Brown said that’s not exactly the case.
“While it’s true Thursday evening will conclude the last service at Hughes Auditorium on the Asbury campus, we know this is not a conclusion to the hungry hearts being stirred and response by seeking Jesus Christ,” Brown said in the video.
The president said he has observed “radical humility, compassion, honesty, confession, and life-altering commitments. It has been a beautiful picture of what scripture refers to as the fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace. patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”
Asbury did not live stream from the beginning because of a desire to honor the space and allow for a “more organic unfolding of what was taking place here,” Brown said. “(But) The time has come where we realize the need to host this differently.”
The school began Sunday to livestream portions of the services as a way to deal with the overwhelming number of visitors that was estimated in the thousands, he said. “To play a role in stewarding God’s spirit on campus and to do it in collaboration with the Asbury community, truly some of the best people I know, has been one of the great honors of my life.”
Brown said the movement could best be described as the “fruit of our mission but it is not ours to hold alone. We are not the keepers of this movement. We are hearing amazing stories across the world. Not just the U.S., the world. People are hungry and they are hungry for something more. I think of Matthew 5:6 from Jesus’ most famous sermon, where he says blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness for they shall be filled. In other words, blessed are those who have hunger after a right relationship with God and a right relationship with others. They are the ones who leave the table satisfied. We look to other schools, other churches, or ministry communities as co-commissioners in this movement taking shape before us.”
Here is the remaining schedule on the Asbury campus. Afternoons are open to the public Monday only while evenings are for high school age and young adults under 25.
