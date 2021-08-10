FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Beshear said Monday, Aug. 9 Republican leaders had a duty to promote COVID-19 vaccinations at Kentucky's marquee political event, and their failure to do so showed they put “politics above the very lives of our people.” GOP speakers at the Fancy Farm picnic last Saturday lambasted Beshear for his now-lifted restrictions on businesses and gatherings to combat the virus. Two Republicans expected to compete for Beshear's job in 2023 accused the governor of infringing on individual liberties. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)