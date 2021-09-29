Ford President and CEO Jim Farley, left, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speak to reporters following the official announcement of Ford Motor Company along with SK Innovations in building two electric battery factories in Glendale, Ky., at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The $5.8 billion dollar investment will provide batteries for future Ford electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)