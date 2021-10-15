FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Saying the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the need for accessible health care, Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday promoted Kentucky's relaunched state-run health insurance exchange — where consumers can now start shopping for health coverage for the coming year.
Kentuckians can find out if they qualify for Medicaid and compare state-managed health insurance plans on the web portal, known as kynect, ahead of the enrollment period that begins Nov. 1.
“Everybody, no matter what side of the aisle we are on, now ought to believe that there ought to be a path to secure health care for everyone," Beshear said, referring to the pandemic. "It’s not red or blue, it’s not Democrat or Republican. What we’ve seen is it’s life versus death.”
The Democratic governor was joined by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in promoting kynect, which offers a centralized place for Kentuckians to apply for health insurance coverage and other benefits. Becerra touted the value of state-based marketplaces.
“The value of having it be locally born and bred is that it can be tailored to meet the needs of that particular community," he said.
Beshear relaunched the portal last year.
“People deserve easy access to information about their health plans and their benefits," he said. "It shouldn’t be hard to secure something that keeps you healthy and, in a pandemic, alive.”
