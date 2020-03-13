FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senior centers across Kentucky were urged to temporarily close for in-person activities and most court proceedings were postponed for nearly a month as the state’s top leaders stepped up efforts Friday to try to control the spread of the new coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended the temporary closure of senior centers to protect elderly residents from the virus, but said efforts are under way to ensure they continue receiving meals provided by the centers.
Nearly 200 senior centers prepare about 8,000 meals daily across Kentucky.
“We’re going to do everything we can to either deliver them at home to these seniors who rely on them or through drive-thru meals at senior centers,” the governor told reporters.
Eleven people in Kentucky have tested positive for coronavirus. Two of the newest patients include a 51-year-old man in Harrison County and a 31-year-old woman in Fayette County.
Six people in Harrison County, three poeple in Fayette County and two people in Jefferson County have tested positive. Harrison County is a rural area in north-central Kentucky. Jefferson and Fayette counties include the state’s two largest cities, Louisville and Lexington, respectively.
Overall, 118 people in Kentucky have been tested for the virus and 107 of them were negative.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for a few people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Beshear previously said that Kentucky’s nursing homes should severely restrict visitors to combat coronavirus from spreading to the elderly.
The state’s court system took steps Friday to halt most proceedings.
An order signed by Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. canceled most in-person appearances for civil and criminal cases from Monday to April 10. Minton listed several exceptions, including domestic violence hearings and emergency custody hearings.
All civil trials, hearings and motions will be rescheduled, and “reasonable attempts” should be made to reschedule criminal trials, the order said.
In another development Friday, Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance will start providing wage-replacement benefits for emergency first responders and medical personnel in self-isolation due to their increased risk of exposure to the virus, Beshear said.
“Some of them now are in self-isolation because they came to work to do their job,” the governor said. “We are going to make sure that they’re not going to lose money because of that. We’re going to step up and do the right thing.”
KEMI is a mutual insurance company providing workers’ compensation insurance coverage.
Also in response to the virus, state boards and commissions are being asked to cancel in-person meetings and instead rely on videoconferencing, Beshear said. Those boards will be expected to provide a video link for public access to the meetings, he said.
The state’s open meetings law was updated in 2018 to allow compliance with the statute through video teleconferencing, the governor said.
“We believe that this is a plan that complies with the Open Meetings Act and is the very best we can do during the course of this coronavirus outbreak to make sure we can continue the work that needs to be done as we move forward,” he said.
Beshear has urged people to follow social-distancing practices as a way to help combat the virus, but on Friday he said that doesn’t mean going into isolation for people who are healthy.
“You should continue to get outside,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that you close down your life and you hunker down in your home. It’s just that you practice good hygiene, that you avoid crowds, you stay six feet apart from folks as much as you can.”
The Democratic governor has taken a number of aggressive steps in response to the virus. He issued an executive order to waive coronavirus-related copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for most private insurance and for state employees. The state removed any impediments for Medicaid recipients to be tested and treated.
He urged Kentucky’s K-12 schools, both public and private, to cease in-person classes for the next two weeks, starting Monday. He issued an executive order to prohibit price-gouging.
He adjusted sick leave policy for state government to ensure its employees who are sick can stay home, even if if they have not yet accrued leave time. He has urged private employers to support keeping workers home if they are ill.
