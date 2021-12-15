President Joe Biden greets former Gov. Steve Beshear, second from left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife Britainy Beshear, left, as he arrives in Fort Campbell, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, to survey storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather. Gen. Joseph P McGee, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division is at right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)