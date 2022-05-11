ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — People who want to visit remote cemeteries at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will be assisted by the park May 27 and 28.
Family members who want to visit or perform minor cleanup will receive assistance to cemeteries that are inside the park boundary and are difficult to access, the park said in a news release.
People who are physically unable to walk round trip will be provided transportation from a designated area based on a first-come, first-served basis.
The park said it also plans to offer the service in the fall.
A total of 58 cemeteries are located throughout the park.
Family members who need assistance visiting a cemetery should contact Effie Houston at (423) 569-9778 by May 20.
Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. It covers 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau and protects the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River and its tributaries. It features scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs and natural and historic features.
