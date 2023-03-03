FRANKFORT— The issue of gray machines, or skill games, in Kentucky is back at the forefront for the Kentucky House of Representatives this legislative session.
The House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee approved House Bill 594 on Thursday. The bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville, said the purpose of the bill is to clarify what types of gaming are legal under Kentucky law.
“This bill explicitly states that the machines that operate the way gray machines operate are illegal,” Timoney said.
HB 594 carves out exceptions for charitable gaming, e-sports competitions and skill-based contests. The bill defines “coin-operated amusement machines” like games played at retail establishments like Chuck-E-Cheese. Those along with carnival games would not be banned under this bill, Timoney said. Pari-mutuel wagering and historical horse racing would remain legal as well.
“(This bill) defines the things that are gambling and gambling devices and exempts those that are not,” Timoney said.
HB 594 would also create a civil penalty for those who violate the statute. Anyone who conducts, finances, manages, supervises, directs or owns a gambling device would be subject to a $25,000 fine per device payable to the local county government.
Mike Barley, chief public affairs officer for Pace-O-Matic, a gray machines company, said HB 594 would hurt Kentucky small business owners who bring home thousands of dollars a year from these machines.
“Our legal skill games serve as an important lifeline to small businesses with fraternal clubs,” Barley said. “They provide consistent, reliable and supplemental revenue for these establishments at a time they need it most.”
Rep. Kim Banta, R-Fort Mitchell, said she would like to see gray machines become regulated instead of banned in Kentucky.
“I would like to see it regulated, passed and done,” she said before voting “no” on HB 594.
Rep. Emily Callaway, R-Louisville, also voted “no” because her constituents would like to see gray machines remain in operation and she supports regulation.
Rep. Al Gentry, D-Louisville, was one of the lawmakers to vote “yes” on HB 594. He believes legalizing and regulating casino gaming is the better route when it comes to gaming in Kentucky.
“It’s in my opinion the proper way to do this,” Gentry said. “The real focus is tourism. The real focus is generating non-resident tax revenues.”
HB 594 is now before the full House for consideration after a 13-7 vote in committee.
