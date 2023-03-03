Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 39F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.