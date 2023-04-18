Weather Alert

...Elevated Risk For Wildfires Today... Relative humidity is forecast to fall to 20 to 25 percent across most of eastern Kentucky this afternoon and early evening while winds will gust as high as 15 to 25 mph. Due to very dry fuels, if a fire starts, it will easily spread. As a reminder, in Kentucky it is illegal to conduct burning within 150 feet of forest or brushland between 6 AM and 6 PM during wildfire seasons. The current spring wildfire season lasts through April 30th.