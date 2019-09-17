Blackbird Dance Theatre holds a special place in Somerset lore.
The contemporary dance company out of Lexington performed locally almost a full year ago, in late September of 2018. They became the first act to perform in front of a crowd at the Virginia Cinema since the venerable but defunct movie house closed in 1994.
This weekend, they’re coming back. And the doors of the Virginia will open again.
Watershed Arts Alliance is presenting “Providence” by Blackbird Dance Theatre on Saturday, September 21 at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Cinema on East Mt. Vernon Street in Somerset.
While the Virginia Cinema has not yet received a makeover, its current state — no stage, no screen, no seating, almost cavernous — allows for a stark, one-of-a-kind viewing experience. It also means the opportunity to see Blackbird perform is limited.
“Because the Virginia is still such a raw space, for everyone’s safety, we can only sell 100 tickets,” said Amanda Balltrip, president of Watershed Arts Alliance. “... It’s the same raw experience as last year, but with any luck and progress, maybe that will change in the future.”
There are still tickets available, but that might not be the case much longer. Last year’s performance, “The Broken Queen” was “received very well,” noted Balltrip, and those who remember it are likely to make sure those 100 spots are filled again.
Balltrip is “very excited” to see “Providence,” which blends the story of Joan of Arc with elements from Greek mythology to produce a captivating narrative told through bodily movement.
“They’re one of the most expressive dance companies I’ve had the pleasure of seeing, and we’re very lucky to have them in Somerset,” said Balltrip. She noted that the same show was produced in Lexington this past week, before bringing it to Somerset.
That makes it convenient for locals to take in a cultural experience like what one would find in a bigger city, “so our residents don’t have to go to Lexington for a show like this,” said Balltrip.
The Virginia Cinema, one of downtown Somerset’s longstanding classic movie houses, closed in 1994, but efforts to revitalize it have been ongoing for years, with a strong recent push to find renewed purpose for the space. After cleaning out the dilapidated theater, the space was opened to the public last year during a Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Block Party to show community members what had been done, with a screening of the film “Casablanca” being projected onto the wall. Then, Blackbird came to do their performance, and showed what was possible even in such a primitive environment.
“It’s a dramatic backdrop for a performance; we bring in lighting, so you don’t have to worry about not being able to see,” said Balltrip. “... One day, it will be pretty cool to say, ‘I saw a show here when this place was a cave.’”
She noted that what stands out about Blackbird is “their heart and their commitment to the storytelling,” adding, “Dance itself is a form of storytelling, is a form of theatre, so at the core of who they are, they commit so deeply to the storytelling.”
The next day, Sunday, September 22, Blackbird will be providing a workshop for actors and dancers at Pep & Pizzazz Cheer and Dance studio in Somerset, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $25 to participate in the masterclass, but for that kind of access, for any young or aspiring dancer in the community, it’s a can’t-miss opportunity.
“I did it last year, and it’s such a great experience,” said Balltrip. “Anyone interested not just in dance but in acting, this is a great body awareness exercise.”
The event presented by the non-profit Watershed Arts Alliance is sponsored by the Don Franklin family of Auto Dealerships and ABA LLC — “Our season (of events) would not be possible without them,” said Balltrip. Nor would it be possible without Watershed’s patrons, she added.
Tickets for the performance Saturday are $30 for adults; those 18 and under pay $15. People can purchase tickets today between noon and 2 p.m. or Thursday 5-7 p.m. at Wandering Elm Photography in Somerset (which will also be hosting an art exhibit simultaneous to the event, noted Balltrip), or by going to www.watershedartsalliance.org.
Those who attended are encouraged to bring their preferred comfortable lawn chair for seating.
Balltrip hopes the community gets to see in Blackbird Dance Theatre what Watershed Arts Alliance has witnessed.
“Our mission is to provide unique arts and cultural experiences for Pulaski county,” said Balltrip. “I would encourage anyone to go to Watershed’s Facebook page and find the event ‘Providence’ and go watch the trailer, because they (Blackbird) also produce their own dance theater videos. If you’re not sure if this is for you, check out their video and you’ll see what I’m talking about.”
