Bekah Bischoff and her son, Henry, play Pictionary Man on Feb. 8, 2018 in Louisville, Ky. Bischoff, who developed preeclampsia during two pregnancies and now helps other moms who’ve had the condition, said she was diagnosed late in the third trimester both times. While pregnant with Henry in 2012, she found out she had a very severe type called HELLP Syndrome at 36 weeks. He was delivered that day. She nearly died. (Marty Pearl/Courier Journal via AP)