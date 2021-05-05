LONDON, Ky. — Update: The deceased male found off Blakely Road in a pond on April 26th has been positively identified as Matthew David McQueen age 35 who was a reported missing person.
Preliminary cause of death is believed to be drowning. Investigation is continuing by the case officers, Laurel Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel.
--
Original Story: A body was discovered in a pond in Laurel County Monday morning and now Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation.
Sheriff's investigators report the body was a male and they are working to make a positive identification on the individual and cause of death.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel who are the case officers are continuing to investigate assisted by Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Hunter Disney.
Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue squad, Laurel County Dept. of Public Safety, and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.