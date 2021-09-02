Burnside is going to be a Boom Town this weekend.
For the second year in a row, Thunder Over the Island will be held in "the only town on Lake Cumberland," with music, fireworks, and much more.
"It's going to be massive this year," said Frank Crabtree, Jr., Burnside's Tourism Director. "It's been an extremely hard challenge to get the fireworks in with shipping and COVID and other things that have increased the cost, but we've been able to pull together a massive fireworks show."
In 2020, COVID issues saw Burnside postpone their Fourth of July event until September, around the Labor Day holiday. Organizers liked the result so much they decided to keep it that way this year.
So Thunder Over the Island will take place this Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, in and around Cole Park in Burnside. And Crabtree is very optimistic about how the outlook is shaping up.
"Honestly, it looks amazing," he said. "Our response online (is great), pretty sky-high numbers of people who have looked at the event and checked it out.
"Our internet and social media presence has secured a good cornerstone for success," he added. "We are well on our way to having over 300,000 people put eyes on the event, Kingsford, and Burnside on just Facebook alone. We have had over 50,000 individuals that have taken action on the event … so shares, website link clicks, Eventbrite link clicks, comments, etc."
That's "astronomical," said Crabtree, who is hoping for an "amazing day for Burnside," and for plenty of people outside the community as well.
"Our analytics show that the main states that have responded to this event (are) Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois," he said. "Not that other states haven't paid attention but these are the most active group of people wanting additional information. Our age demographics have varied due to the various types of performers that were selected for the show. I am curious to see where the furthest people came from for our events. Last year was from Southern Georgia."
Kingsford Manufacturing Co. is the title sponsor this year, and Crabtree thinks they've been a terrific community partner in making the event possible. Even so, with the bigger scale and increased costs, this will be a ticketed event. General admission tickets are $5 apiece. VIP tickets, which provide special close seating to see the bands, are $25 for either day, or $40 for both packaged together.
On Friday, the event goes from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fireworks are expected to begin about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, after the Conch Republic Band's performance.
"There are a lot of moving pieces associated with throwing a festival of this size," said Crabtree. "By the time we add up all the vendors, food trucks, material distribution, volunteers, shuttles, work crews, radio support, police, firefighters, sheriff's office, SRT, casino workers, stage hands, sound crew, musicians, boy scouts, JR. ROTC, traffic control, parking teams, set up teams, merchants, gate teams, facility cleaning crews, sanitation, outhouses, high-touch surface sterilization crews … we will be well into the 300-400 people (involved range) and had months of team planning just this two day event. That doesn't event touch the promotional side or production of the show for an event this size. All these need to be coordinated to hit dead on the button Friday September 3rd at 5 p.m."
Music is one of the main attractions, of course, with acts like The Leftovers, Alex Miller, and country legend Ronnie McDowell on the Don Franklin Somerset Performance Stage Friday evening, and The Leftovers rejoining the show with Lake Cumberland Blues Society, Radiotronic, Eldon Huff, and the Conch Republic Band throughout the day Saturday.
There is plenty else to see and do, however. Triple Crown Wrestling will be in town, putting on a show at Cole Park Friday with doors opening at 6:15 and bell time at 7:05. Admission is free with entrance to the festival, or $5 for ringside tickets.
Also Friday evening is the charitable casino, which will be set up from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Burnside Fire Station, featuring several popular casino games. Blackjack, Texas Hold 'Em poker and roulette will be options for those looking for a little taste of Vegas on Lake Cumberland. It's all legal, and all goes to benefit the Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge Home of Liberty Nature Center, which helps protect and heal wild animals in this area.
"People can come in and watch or play," said Crabtree. "There will be music going on. ... It's going to be a fun addition."
Both days of the festival, enjoy over 13 food trucks from all over Kentucky and a "massive" beer garden, said Crabtree.
There will be multiple shuttles running to get people to the park, with different community groups volunteering to help, such as local Boy Scouts, ROTC students, and organizations like the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit thunderovertheisland.com.
Crabtree is expecting beautiful weather and a great turnout this weekend, but Mother Nature isn't the only authority cooperating to make Thunder Over the Island 2021 a success.
"The mayor (Robert Lawson) has really assisted in the operations of the festival; it's been a whole City Hall team effort," said Crabtree. "Our city council has jumped in, police, fire, every aspect of Burnside City Government has seen the importance of tourism and has seen the potential and response from the marketing we've been doing and are ready to see something positive."
