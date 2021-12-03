FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will light the state's Christmas tree on Saturday, following a parade to the Capitol.
The Frankfort Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. and will wrap behind the Capitol, in front of the Capitol Annex, where the governor, first lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will greet guests.
Capitol Avenue will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m., and anyone wanting to attend should arrive by 5 p.m., the governor's office said. Food trucks, restrooms, space heaters and picnic tables will be available on site. An ugly Christmas sweater contest will take place before the parade arrives, and other activities are also planned..
The parade will honor first responders, service members, local health leaders, doctors, nurses and others on the front lines during the pandemic, Beshear's office said.
The parade will be livestreamed on the Frankfort Plant Board's Facebook and YouTube pages.
