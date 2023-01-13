WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05), Dean of the House, released the following statement regarding the Social Security Administration’s settlement agreement with former clients of Eric C. Conn’s historic fraud scheme. The remaining 500 clients will soon receive notification from the SSA, indicating that they may request a new hearing for reinstated benefits and backpay for up to six years.
“Every dollar that can be rightfully refunded to the victims of Eric C. Conn’s fraudulent scheme is warranted. I applaud the attorneys who have volunteered their time and efforts to continue the legal fight on behalf of Conn’s remaining former clients,” said Congressman Rogers. “From day one of this battle, I have pushed the Social Security Administration to move swiftly and justly on behalf of the hundreds of individuals in Eastern Kentucky who suddenly lost their main source of income eight years ago, as a result of Conn’s scheme. It is good news for the remaining victims to have a final day in court with the possibility of receiving their benefits and due backpay, so they can finally close this difficult chapter.”
Congressman Rogers has been advocating for Conn’s clients since the criminal scheme was revealed in 2015. Congressman Rogers has vigorously urged the SSA to reinstate benefits for Conn’s eligible clients and has repeatedly called on the agency to end attempts to collect backpay from the victims.
