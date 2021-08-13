WHITLEY CITY, Ky. — U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) joined state and local officials in McCreary County on Thursday to break ground on Cumberland Family Medical Center's new First Choice medical complex in Whitley City, which will create approximately 50 new jobs. In addition to serving as an immediate care facility, the comprehensive clinic will provide x-rays, CT scans and other medical resources in partnership with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
"In a county without a local hospital, this new facility will help save lives, offering emergency medical care after-hours and on holidays," said Congressman Rogers. "In addition to providing much-needed immediate medical care, this new facility will create new jobs in the medical field, allowing more of our homegrown talent to serve patients in their hometown."
Cumberland Family Medical Center, a federally qualified health center, received a $1 million competitive federal grant in December 2020 through the Captial Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE) program, with Congressman Rogers' support. Leveraging the grant funding, the medical group is also reinvesting its own revenue to provide the additional imaging services.
“Cumberland Family Medical Center is excited about this opportunity to continue to provide community health center services in McCreary County," said Dr. Eric Loy, CEO/Medical Director for Cumberland Family Medical Center. "Today is a celebration of a new clinic, local partnerships, and our deep appreciation to Congressman Rogers for his long time support of community health centers.”
State Senator Max Wise; Jimmy "Bevo" Greene, McCreary County Judge Executive; Dr. John Patton, Family Medicine Specialist; and local healthcare providers also joined Congressman Rogers and Dr. Loy in the ground breaking ceremony. Construction is scheduled to be complete in Spring 2023.
The new First Choice Clinic will be open 365 days a year, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM and will be located at 1900 N. Highway 27 in Whitley City.
