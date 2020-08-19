CORBIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police arrested a man and woman after they received a call on Sunday that a man was attempting to sell a child at the Speedy Mart in Corbin. The man pleaded guilty to a charge of promoting human trafficking of a child and received a sentence of 360 days incarceration on Monday.
According to the report released by KSP Post 10 in Harlan on Wednesday morning, the man was attempting to sell an African American child for $2,500.
A description and license plate of the vehicle was reported to KSP. Troopers were able to locate the white Nissan at an address on Spider Creek Road in Corbin on Sunday.
While at the residence, troopers also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the press release said. Both Hinson and Harry Day, 29, of Corbin admitted to recent use of methamphetamine earlier in the day, according to the KSP report.
Day was charged with promoting human trafficking of a child under the age of 18 and DUI. Day was in district court on Monday and according to the Knox County Court Clerk's Office, Day was sentenced to 360 days in jail after pleading guilty. The DUI charge was dropped.
Both Day and Hinson were arrested on Sunday and were both being held in Knox County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hinson is being held on a $5,000 cash bond with a district court date set for 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The case remains under investigation by TPR Kyle Trosper.
