CORBIN, Ky. — A Corbin Independent School District maintenance worker is suing the district and three employees after the man claims the three rigged a toilet with an improvised explosive device fueled by several firecrackers and it injured his genitalia.
The maintenance worker filed the lawsuit in Whitley County Circuit Court on Oct. 28 about the incident that occurred on July 13.
The man listed the district; his supervisor, Duane Logan; and other school employees, Mark Logan and Finley Thomas in the lawsuit as defendants.
According to the claim, which is only the plaintiff’s side of the story, the plaintiff says he went to relieve himself in the restroom located inside the maintenance building on the school grounds. “The IED was designed to detonate after [the plaintiff] sat down on the toilet seat of the commode, that physical action triggering a fuse that detonated the IED,” the lawsuit states.
The IED did explode and “the blast expelled carbon dioxide gas, along with other compressed hot gases, and miscellaneous shrapnel comprising the IED,” the lawsuit says.
The plaintiff “was seriously burned, cut and bruised, especially in the area of his genitalia,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit further says that the plaintiff “might have also suffered a heart attack. But for his youth and general good health, he did not die from the explosion.”
When the plaintiff cried out for help, the three coworkers began laughing, ridiculing and humiliating him, refusing to provide and first aid, the lawsuit says.
In addition to the injuries to his genitalia, which he sought care for at the emergency room immediately following the incident, the lawsuit also says that he had post-traumatic stress, post-traumatic anxiety and other emotional anguish, pain and suffering.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff is unable to return to work and the school district has threatened to terminate his medical insurance unless he returned to work by Oct. 18.
The plaintiff is seeking an award of all compensatory monetary relief for damages, reinstatement of his position with pay for what he would be earning had he not been wrongfully discharged, punitive damages and a right to a jury trial.
The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Leroy A. Gilbert, Jr. and James H. Wren II.
The school district was contacted for comment and told The Times-Tribune that "due to the fact this is a personnel issue, Corbin Independent Schools will not make a comment at this time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.