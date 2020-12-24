The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office is trying to find living relatives, if any, of William G. Hines whose body was found Sunday, December 20 at his home in Southern Terrace.
David Muse, office manager for Coroner Clyde Strunk, said no foul play is suspected; from all appearances Hines’ death was from natural causes. He was 71.
Neighbors hadn’t seen Mr. Hines for a day or two and asked for a status check. Officers from Somerset Police Department found Hines’ body lying on its side in a hallway.
“There was nothing suspicious in the area and as far as we can tell, he has no family,” Muse said.
Muse said the coroner’s office has no idea about how long Mr. Hines has lived at the Southern Terrace address, or anything about his history.
“We’re hoping something in the newspaper will alert somebody who might have a connection to Mr. Hines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.