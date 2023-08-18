Boarded doors and windows are seen on homes adjacent to a playground, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Baltimore. In 2018, Angela Banks was told by her landlord that Baltimore officials were buying her family's home of four decades, planning to demolish the three-story brick rowhouse to make room for an urban renewal project aimed at transforming their historically Black neighborhood. Banks and her children became homeless almost overnight. Banks filed a complaint Monday asking federal officials to investigate whether Baltimore's redevelopment policies are perpetuating racial segregation and violating fair housing laws by disproportionately displacing Black and low-income residents.