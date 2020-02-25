In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, photo, Kentucky Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield testifies during a State and Local Government Committee meeting at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The Kentucky Senate has approved a proposal that would add a series of crime victims' rights to the state constitution. The measure is known as Marsy's Law. "None of those rights give the victim any control over the criminal case," said Westerfield, the bill's lead sponsor. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)