Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Beshear has announced that roughly 200 Kentucky National Guard members will deploy to the southwestern U.S. border in late 2021 as part of a federal government mission. The soldiers will provide operational and logistics support. The deployment is part of a federal border security mission that includes 23 states. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)