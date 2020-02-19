Secretary of State Michael G. Adams announced Tuesday that as of January 31 a record total of 3,462,152 Kentuckians are registered to vote.
Democratic registrants represent just more than 48 percent of the electorate with 1,678,538 registered voters. Republican registrants total 1,477,985, or almost 43 percent of voters, and almost 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations.
In Pulaski County, a record 48,299 registered voters are on the rolls. This means 96 percent of the slightly more than 50,000 Pulaski countians over 18 are registered to vote. In Kentucky, if a person will be 18 by time of the General Election, he or she is eligible to vote.
Pulaski County has 33,826 registered Republicans, 10,799 registered Democrats, 2,413 registered OTHER than Democratic or Republican, 1,133 Independents, 108 Libertarians, 12 members of the Green Party, 6 members of the Constitution Party, 1 Reform Party member and 1 member of the Socialist Workers Party.
Republican and Democratic primaries May 19 in Pulaski County will have busy ballots. Candidates are:
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY –– Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Michael Bennet, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer and Deval Patrick.
REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY –– Donald Trump.
DEMOCRATS FOR U.S. SENATE –– Amy McGrath, Mary Ann Tobin, Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew J. Maynard, Eric Rothmuller, Bennis J. Smith and John R. Sharpensteen.
REPUBLICANS FOR U.S. SENATE –– Mitch McConnell, Paul John Frangedakis,; Nicholas Alsager, Louis Grider, Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes, C. Wesley Morgan and Wendell K. Crow.
U.S. CONGRESSMAN, 5TH DISTRICT –– Republicans Hal Rogers and Gerado Serrano. Democrat Matthew Ryan Best has no primary opposition and his name will not be on the Democratic primary ballot.
Kentucky Senate, 15th District –– Republicans Rick Girdler and Larry Sears Nichols.
Kentucky House District 52 –– Ken Upchurch and Rhett Ramsey, both Republicans.
Kentucky House District 80 –– Republican David Meade is unopposed and his name will not be on the Republican primary ballot.
Kentucky House District 83 –– Josh Branscum and Mark F. Polston, both Republicans.
Kentucky House District 85 –– Gregory Ousley, Troy L. Strunk, Shane Baker and Wes Hargis, all Republicans.
Circuit Judge, 28th Judicial District, Division 1 –– Jerry J. Cox, Daryl K. Day, A. C. Donahue, Walter F. Maguire and Teresa Whitaker. The five candidates are seeking to serve the unexpired term of Judge David Tapp who was appointed to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The two top vote-getters will move on to the November General Election.
Remember, primaries in Kentucky are closed, meaning Democrats vote in Democratic primaries and Republicans vote in Republican primaries. Persons registered under a label other than Republican or Democratic can't vote for Republican and Democratic candidates. They can vote in nonpartisan contests; for example they may vote in the circuit judge's race on the ballot at these upcoming primaries. A voter, other than a Democrat or Republican, will be given a nonpartisan ballot on which are names of nonpartisan candidates.
Nominees from Republican and Democratic and Republican primaries will advance to the November 3 General Election. Also, at the General Election, Somerset will elect a 12-member city council, Ferguson and Burnside will elect 6-member city councils and Science Hill and Eubank will elect 4-member city commissions. Pulaski County, Somerset and Science Hill school districts will elect certain school board members and Pulaski County Soil and Water Conservation District will elect supervisors.
Senate Bill 60 has changed filing deadlines for small cities, school boards and soil and water conservation district candidates from August to June 2. Becca Shepherd, Election Department manager at the Pulaski County clerk's office said Wednesday no candidates for these smaller offices have filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.